Bluefield State College men win third straight, women fall

After a few days off the Bluefield State College men's and women's basketball teams were back at home on Monday night. 

The women fell to Ohio Valley 68-56. Chloe Layne had 11 points off of the bench to lead the Big Blues. The Big Blues are still winless on the season at 0-16. They host Cedarville on Wednesday. 

The men picked up a victory in come from behind fashion 81-77 over Tusculum. The win is the third in a row for the Big Blues. Joshua Windham led the Big Blues with 26 points. Julian Hernandez also chipped in with 25. 

The Big Blues are now 5-14 overall. They are at Malone on Saturday. 

