High School Basketball 01/23

High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Boys:

Summers Co. 52-  Midland Trail 48

James Monroe 64- River View 44

Greater Beckley 66- Mount View 58

Graham 73- Bland Co. 35

Auburn 67- Narrows 58

Girls:

Bluefield 47- Greenbrier East 41

Wyoming East 73- Pikeview 40

Greenbrier West 49- Oak Hill 40

Midland Trail 38- Greater Beckley 33

Richlands 50- Graham 43

Giles 79- Auburn 55

