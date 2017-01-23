Officials say charges are pending in beating of Bluefield woman

Charges are pending and an 81-year old is recovering after allegedly being beaten for drug money.

The incident occurred in the Wythe and Pearl Street area of Bluefield.

According to the Bluefield Police department, Patricia Hartley was beaten with a baseball bat, sledge hammer and rolling pin reportedly at the hands of the woman's son's girlfriend.

Police say it was an attempt to extort money.

Authorities say Angela Graham told them it had been two days since she last used drugs and that she was in desperate need.

According to police, the victim's son came into the room where the alleged beating was taking place.

He wanted to call an ambulance but Graham brushed him off and told him to leave.

"I've seen many cases were people are injured over drugs either a drug deal gone bad,” said Detective J.B. Fox who responded to the call along with Detective K.L. Adams.

“Somebody trying to obtain drugs, armed robbery things like that, but for an 81-year-old female the way things took place this is probably the worse crime I've seen to date.”

According to officials, Hartley is still in critical condition at Charleston Area Medical Center but she is showing signs of improvement.