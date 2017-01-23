Carnegie Hall offering workshops

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is offering some workshop classes.

Those classes range from pottery to ukulele-playing to basket weaving. Carnegie Hall has other classes as well that are offered in the spring. If you would like to register for those classes, you can visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.com/, call (304) 645-7917, or stop in.

One of the objectives of these classes is to help people branch out and find a way to relax.

"Sometimes you might find it's a different way you can express yourself and, also, I think in a way it's a great stress reliever. Sometimes people are stressed about their jobs or family situations and sometimes if you do something different, like learn how to paint or learn how to make a basket, it just takes your mind off some of those things. I think it can be very healthy in addition to relaxing," said Leah Trent, Carnegie Hall Education Director.

Carnegie Hall is also hosting a Grammy nominated artist, Yosvany Terry Sextet, on Thursday, January 26th at 7:30 PM.