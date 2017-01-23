UPDATE: Lawsuit filed over Bible in the Schools program

A program offered by Mercer County Schools for nearly 9 decades could be taken to court.

The school system was served papers in a lawsuit filed by the Freedom from Religion Foundation over the Bible in the Schools program.

The foundation is claiming that the program violates the First Amendment. One of the plaintiffs in the case is an unnamed parent who is an atheist. She doesn't want her child to face ostracism from others for not participating in the program.

The Bible in the Schools program is optional and receives its operational funds through fundraising held throughout the year.

The program's board of directors is meeting Monday night to discuss the suit and plans for the upcoming year.