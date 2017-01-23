Flood Warning northwest Raleigh & southwest Fayette counties - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Flood Warning northwest Raleigh & southwest Fayette counties

By Travis Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia... Southwestern Fayette County in southeastern West Virginia...

* Until 745 PM EST *

At 445 PM EST, Emergency management reported that Paint creek was causing problems in the Pax area. With 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in today, other large creeks could also cause problems.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bradley, Prosperity, Pax, Glen Daniel, Artie, Naoma, Bolt and Arnett. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

