Sophia family loses everything in fire

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) A family of four lost everything after a fire at their home in Sophia. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at a trailer on Leona Lane in Sophia on Sunday.

The home's renter, Candace Thompson, said she was at work at Cheddar's when she got the phone call from her husband.



"He told me our house was gone. And I just didn't know want to think," recalled Thompson.



The couple shared the home with their two children, Alyssa, age four, and Savannah, age seven. Fortunately, Thompson said her children were staying at their grandmother's house at the time of the fire.



"I lost all my Christmas presents," said Alyssa.



The family asked for help from the public on Monday locating their three cats that disappeared in the fire.



"We're pretty sure that they got out. I've had neighbors say they seen the kittens. They're real unique in color. We just have to find them," said Thompson.



Meanwhile, Cheddar's in Beckley is taking up a collection of clothes, personal hygiene, and other household items for the family at their location on Eisenhower Drive. The couple's youngest child, Alyssa, wears a size 4T and size nine shoes. Their older daughter, Savannah, wears a size 16-18 and a size three in shoes.



A friend of the family is also taking up a collection for the Thompson's at https://www.gofundme.com/shyanne-family-fund-due-to-fire