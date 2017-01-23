Shooting investigation underway in Beckley

Detectives in Beckley seek information in connection with a weekend shooting.

It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. Sunday on (1200 block) South Kanawha Street. Investigators say one man was shot in the "lower body." The wound was non life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.

"Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video footage from the area," according to Detective Sergeant Morgan Bragg with the Beckley Police Dept.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Beckley PD at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at CrimestoppersofRaleighCounty.org.