Inert grenade found in carry-on bag at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) -

A Harrison County man is charged after an inert grenade was found in his carry-on bag.

The device was discovered around 9:20 a.m. Sunday at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad were able to determine the grenade was not functional. 

According to a news release issued by the airport, John Gregg Goodykoontz, 61, of Bridgeport, was cited for "attempting to carry a prohibited item into the sterile area of the airport" and "transporting or possession of a hoax bomb."

