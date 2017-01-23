Inmate killed at Mount Olive prison - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Inmate killed at Mount Olive prison

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Officials say a West Virginia inmate was killed during an assault "by one or more fellow inmates."

The assault happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the recreation area of Mount Olive Correctional Complex. 

According to Lawrence Messina with the WV Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety, the facility was immediately placed on lockdown. Messina says a makeshift weapon was recovered. 

Eugene Robert Anderson, 66, was killed in the attack. He was serving time out of Kanawha and Wood counties for "multiple sexual offenses involving minors."

No charges have been filed. The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. 

