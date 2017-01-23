Man identified in fatal McDowell County crash

Troopers say a man has died in a two-vehicle crash in McDowell County.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday on Route 52 in the Premier area.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Charles Rocchi, 28, of Panther, WV.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol were factor in the crash. No other details are being released at this time.

Trooper J.C. Woods is handling the investigation.