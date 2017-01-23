January 2017: More than 100 indicted in Raleigh County

More than 100 people have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Raleigh County.
Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, grand larceny, gross child neglect, malicious assault, murder, and sexual abuse.
Tahim Maalik Simmons, 38, of Beckley is charged with first degree murder for the August 2016 shooting death of Calvin Lee Carlisle, 27, of Detroit, Michigan. Carlisle's body was found in Simmons' back yard on Fayette Street hidden underneath a pile of brush. Simmons was caught less than two weeks later in Neptune City, New Jersey.
John Perry Thornquest, 60, is charged with attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding, domestic battery, and felony destruction of property for beating his ex-wife outside a Raleigh County department store. Click here to read a previous report.
Below is a full list of the indictments:
JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,
222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 3) on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside, Jr.
Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
|
NAME
|
CASE NUMBERS
|
CHARGE(S)
|
AGE
|
AGENCY
|
JUDGE
|
Adkins, Brent Daniel
|
Brent Daniel Adkins P.O. Box 127~Prosperity WV 25909
|
17-F-5
|
Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/-No Insurance
|
30
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Bazemore, Michael Dillon
|
Michael Dillon Bazemore 141 Rich Avenue Whitesville WV 25209
|
17-F-86
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
24
|
WVSP-Whitesville
|
RAB
|
Beavers, Jesse R.
|
Jesse R. Beavers 201 Woodlawn Avenue Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-8
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|
37
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Bolt, Alisa Renee
|
Alisa Renee Bolt 713 S. Oakwood Avenue, Apt 304 Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-11
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts
|
54
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Browning, Samuel Steven
|
Samuel Steven Browning
|
17-F-13
|
Domestic Battery-Third Offense
|
43
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Clendenin, Amy Dawn
|
Amy Dawn Clendenin P.O. Box 845 Daniels WV 25832
|
17-F-96
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
42
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Coon, Charles Michael, Jr.
|
Charles Michael Coon, Jr. 10118 Idlewild Road Matthews NC 28105
|
17-F-87
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
35
|
WVSP-Whitesville
|
RAB
|
Crouch, Kathleen June
|
Kathleen June Crouch 124 Ann Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-18
|
Receiving Stolen Property
|
33
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Crouse, Brittany Lynn
|
Brittany Lynn Crouse 225 5th Street, Beaver WV 25813
|
17-F-19
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense
|
28
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Doss, Herbert
|
Herbert Doss 264 Center Street Crab Orchard WV 25827
|
17-F-20
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
42
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Farmer, Joshua Anthony
|
Joshua Anthony Farmer 135 Paisley Lane Surveyor WV 25932
|
17-F-102
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy
|
31
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Green, Tammy
|
Tammy Green 104 Rice Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-25
|
Forgery/Uttering/Felony Fraudulent Schemes
|
45
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Haas, Christopher Scott
|
Christopher Scott Haas 247 Ryan Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-27
|
Malicious Assault/Domestic Battery
|
31
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Joe, Kayla Nashai
|
Kayla Nahai Joe~1001 S. Eisenhower Drive, Room #311~Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-108
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
20
|
BRDVCU
|
RAB
|
Jones, Lorenzo H
|
Lorenzo H. Jones 259 Chittenden Avenue Colunbus OH 43201
|
17-F-109
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
34
|
BRCDVCY
|
RAB
|
Kerns, Eugene
|
Eugene Kerns 323 ½ Burgess Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-35
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/False Alarm of Fire/Tampering With a Fire Protection Device/Destruction of Property
|
37
|
BCPD/Fire Marshal
|
RAB
|
Lester, Andrew Jeffrey
|
Andrew Jeffrey Lester, 157 Cedar Road, Crab Orchard WV 25827
|
17-F-37
|
Burglary/Petit Larceny
|
24
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Lilly, Brandy Lynn
|
Brandy Lynn Lilly 130 Trump Street Daniels WV 25832
|
17-F-39
|
Grand Larceny
|
26
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Meadows, Jessica Ann
|
Jessica Ann Meadows 1189 Sullivan Road Glen Morgan WV 25813
|
17-F-112
|
Burglary/Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property/Petit Larceny
|
27
|
BCPD/RCSO
|
RAB
|
Miller, Jamie Michelle
|
Jamie Michelle Miller 134 Washington Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-44
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
39
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Osborne, Daniel Fayne
|
Daniel Fayne Osborne P.O. Box 430 Oak Hill WV 25901
|
17-F-48
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense
|
32
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Parker, Christopher R.
|
Christopher R. Parker 138 Washington Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-49
|
Malicious Wounding/Domestic Assault
|
33
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Plumley, Kevin Dale
|
Kevin Dale Plumley Rt Box 274C/9402 Foggy Meadow Road Mt Hope WV 25880
|
17-F-52
|
Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Fleeing on Foot/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Stop Sign Violation
|
50
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
RAB
|
Ray, Curtis T.
|
Curtis T. Ray 103 Mulberry Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-55
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
53
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Riffe, Harold Lloyd
|
Harold Lloyd Riffe 102 S. Eisenhower Drive Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-56
|
Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Felony Conspiracy
|
51
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Riley, Philip Dusty
|
Philip Dusty Riley, P.O. Box 553, Crab Orchard, WV 25827
|
17-F-57
|
Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/ATV-Road With Centerline
|
29
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
RAB
|
Scruggs, Richard M.
|
Richard M. Scruggs 317 Stanaford Road, Apt 5, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-97
|
Deliver of a Controlled Substance, 4cts
|
42
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Simmons, Tahim Maalik
|
Tahim Maalik Simmons, 409 Princeton Avenue, Princeton WV 24740
|
17-F-62
|
First Degree Murder/Use of Firearm
|
38
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Skeens, Nickolas Scott
|
Nickolas Scott Skeens 467 Maple Fork Road Mt. Hope WV 25880
|
17-F-63
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
|
19
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Snyder, Amanda
|
Amanda Snyder P.O. Box 1346 Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-113
|
Burglary/Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property
|
28
|
BCPD
|
RAB
|
Stobaugh, William Duane
|
William Duane Stobaugh 1828 Harrill Street Charlotte NC
|
17-F-88
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
53
|
WVSP-Whitesville
|
RAB
|
Stoumile, Emmanuelle
|
Emmanuelle Stoumile 209 Johnstown Road, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-66
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
31
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Thompson, Elgie Sylvester
|
Elgie Sylvester Thomas 212 Myers Avenue Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-70
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
45
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Toney, Ricki Lee
|
Ricki Lee Toney100 Sheppard Street
|
17-F-74
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Felon in Possession of a Firearm
|
52
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Waid, Debra Lynn
|
Debra Lynn Waid HC 70 Box 521 White Sulphur Springs WV 24986
|
17-F-77
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense
|
53
|
RCSO
|
RAB
|
Walker, Jonathan Ray
|
Jonathan Ray Walker 100 Dickens Street Sylvester WV 25913
|
17-F-103
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy
|
20
|
BRCDVCU
|
RAB
|
Webber, Elizabeth Elige
|
Elizabeth Elige Webber 550 Farmpond Lane Charlotte NC
|
17-F-89
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Delivery, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
31
|
WVSP-Whitesville
|
RAB
|
West, Clarence Ray
|
Clarence Ray West, P.O. Box 74, McGraws WV 25875
|
17-F-79
|
Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/ATV on Roadway
|
41
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
RAB
|
Whitney, Nathan Stewart
|
Nathan Stewart Whitney
|
17-F-80
|
Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Lab
|
34
|
BCPD
|
RAB
JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,
222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 1) on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick, III.
Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
|
NAME
|
CASE NUMBERS
|
CHARGE(S)
|
AGE
|
AGENCY
|
JUDGE
|
Anthony, Joseph Ivian
|
Joseph Ivian Anthony 122 Smith Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-6
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Shoplifting
|
24
|
BRCDVCU/BCPD
|
HLK
|
Beckett, Ladonna Kay
|
Ladonna Kay Beckett 186 Bethel Road MacArthur WV
|
17-F-9
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense/Felony Conspiracy/Possession of a Controlled Substance
|
40
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Blevins, James
|
James Blevins 153 Bataan Road Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-93
|
Burglary, 2cts/Grand Larceny/Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Conspiracy/Shoplifting-Second Offense/Fraud With an Access Device
|
27
|
RCSO/BCPD/WVSP
|
HLK
|
Blevins, Mandy
|
Unknown
|
17-F-94
|
Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Felony Conspiracy
|
Unk
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Collins, Justin David
|
Justin David Collins P.O. Box 76 Dry Creek WV 25062
|
17-F-119
|
Burglary/Grand Larceny/Conspiracy
|
25
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Connor, Kevin
|
Kevin Connor~945 N. College Street Charlotte NC 28206
|
17-F-15
|
Forgery, 2cts/ Uttering, 2cts/ Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Conspiracy
|
50
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Cook, Darrius
|
Darrius Cook 119 Sour Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-16
|
Felony Transferring Stolen Property
|
26
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Creasy, Kevin Dwayne
|
Kevin Wayne Creasy 101 Temple Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-17
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|
44
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Douglas, Maurice A.
|
Maurice A. Douglas 220 Hargrove Street, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-100
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
27
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Farmer, Joshua Anthony
|
Joshua Anthony Farmer 135 Paisley Lane Surveyor WV 25932
|
17-F-22
|
Operating or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory
|
31
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Gill, Thomas Patrick
|
Thomas Patrick Gill 2106 South Kanawha Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-24
|
Breaking and Entering/Petit Larceny
|
46
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
Hairston, Barry Jerome, Jr.
|
Barry Jerome Hariston, Jr. 127 Taylor Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-28
|
Failure to Register or Provide Information as a Sex Offender, 3cts
|
47
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Harless, Roy Lee
|
Roy Lee Harless 127 Canyon Lane Glen Morgan WV 25813
|
17-F-29
|
Felony Destruction of Property
|
60
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Huber, Jason Roy
|
Jason Roy Huber Rt 4, Box 14 Fayetteville WV 25840
|
17-F-106
|
Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Conspiracy/ Petit Larceny
|
37
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Jack, Christina E.
|
Christina E. Jack 770 N. Sandbranch Road Mt. Hope WV 25880
|
17-F-31
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Shoplifting
|
36
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Jones, Daniel A.
|
Daniel A. Jones 17649 McIntire Street Detroit MI
|
17-F-121
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 5cts/Felony Conspiracy
|
32
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Jones, Shaun
|
Shaun Jones 140 Grady Avenue Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-85
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 3cts
|
39
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Justice, Michael Pat II
|
Michael Pat Justice II 2009 1/2 South Kanawha Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-34
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense
|
42
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
Kurtz, Maurell
|
Maurell Kurtz 17137 Albion Street Detroit MI 48201
|
17-F-120
|
Possession of a Controlled With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy
|
32
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Lilly, Dennis
|
Dennis Lilly P.O. Box 56 Eccles WV 25836
|
17-F-40
|
Malicious Wounding/Fleeing in a Vehicle/Obstructing/Driving Revoke
|
32
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Lilly, Melanie K.
|
Melanie K. Lilly, 111 Clyde Street, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-41
|
Fraud With an Access Device, 4cts/Felony Fraudulent Schemes
|
57
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
McKinney, Allexis Dominique
|
Allexis Dominique McKinney 116 Hamb Court Fairdale WV 25839
|
17-F-42
|
Driving While Impaired Causing Serious Bodily Injury, 4cts
|
27
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Musick, Rebecca Joyce
|
Rebecca Joyce Musick 314 Burgess Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-47
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense
|
35
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
Payne, John Lamont
|
John Lamont Payne 314 Mankin Avenue Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-50
|
Grand Larceny
|
43
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
Plumley, Elizabeth
|
Elizabeth Plumley 142 Mindora Avenue Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-95
|
Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Felony Conspiracy
|
45
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Pone, Stephanie Lynn
|
Stephanie Lynn Pone 186 Haymarket Drive Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-53
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
47
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Scarbro, Justin Ray
|
Justin Ray Scarbro 240 Toneys Fork Road Clear Creek WV
|
17-F-61
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
21
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Settle, Jennifer Lynn
|
Jennifer Lynn Settle Pagoda Room 36 Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-101
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance/Conspiracy
|
42
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Smith, Calvin Lee
|
Calvin Lee Smith 100 Shepard Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-65
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
55
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Taylor, Lindsey Danielle
|
Lindsey Danielle Taylor 8502 Clear Fork Road Colcord WV 25060
|
17-F-118
|
Burglary/Grand Larceny/Conspiracy
|
27
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Taylor, Terry Lee
|
Terry Lee Taylor 416 Maxwell Hill Rd Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-67
|
Third Degree Sexual Assault, 2cts
|
21
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
Thomas, Todd Levell
|
Todd Level Thomas 101 Jamison Street, Apt 2. Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-69
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
42
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Tiller, Robert Andy
|
Robert Andy Tiller P.O. Box 177 Bolt WV 25817
|
17-F-72
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
|
36
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Toney, Rickie Lynne
|
Rikki Lynne Toney 100 Sheppard Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-73
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/Fraud With Access Device, 3cts
|
30
|
BCPD
|
HLK
|
Torrence, James Andrew
|
James Andrew Torrence 311 Light Addition Harper WV 25851
|
17-F-75
|
Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Petit Larceny/Driving Suspended-Administrative/No Insurance/Fraudulent MVI/Improper Registration/Receiving Stolen Property
|
30
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
|
Webster, Maurice E.
|
Maurice E. Webster 209 Stanley Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-78
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
19
|
BRCDVCU
|
HLK
|
Williams, Mindy
|
Mindy Williams~705 ½ Johnstown Road~Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-82
|
Falsifying Accounts
|
36
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Wood, Cody Hayse
|
Cody Hayse Wood P.O. Box 11 Lester WV 25865
|
17-F-84
|
Malicious Assault
|
23
|
RCSO
|
HLK
|
Wriston, Earnest Steven
|
Earnest Steven Wriston P.O. Box 280 Pax WV 25904
|
17-F-107
|
Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Conspiracy/ Petit Larceny
|
51
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
HLK
JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,
222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 2) on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
to answer indictments before the Honorable John A. Hutchison.
Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
|
NAME
|
CASE NUMBERS
|
CHARGE(S)
|
AGE
|
AGENCY
|
JUDGE
|
Ashley, Amy Lynne
|
Amy Lynne Ashley,306 Crescent Road, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-7
|
Fraud With an Access Device
|
39
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Blackburn, Donnie Dale, Jr.
|
Donnie Dale Blackburn, Jr. 1108 Old Crow Road Beaver WV 25813
|
17-F-10
|
Breaking and Entering/Petit Larceny/Destruction of Property/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4cts
|
39
|
BCPD/BRCDVC
|
JAH
|
Blankenship, Richard
|
Richard Blankenship 368 Hoo Hoo Hollow Road Lester WV 25865
|
17-F-90
|
Felony Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses/Felony Conspiracy
|
49
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Blankenship, Samantha
|
Samantha Blankenship 159 Atkins Street Shady Spring WV 25918
|
16-F-91
|
Felony Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses/Felony Conspiracy
|
25
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Brock, Brandon Keith
|
Brandon Keith Brock 212 Gregory Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-12
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
24
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Cochran, Nichole Yvonnia
|
Nicole Yvonnia Cochran 323 Old Grove Road Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-98
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy, 2cts
|
23
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Collins, Jackie Lynn
|
Jackie Lynn Collins, 2960 Clear Fork Road, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-14
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense/Felony Conspiracy
|
34
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Dow, Valerie Lynn
|
Valerie Lynn Dow 319 Edgewood Street Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-21
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
34
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Galloway, Danny Ray
|
Danny Ray Galloway 832 Augusta Street Bluefield WV 24701
|
17-F-23
|
Breaking and Entering Auto/Grand larceny
|
26
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Gordon, Michael Lee
|
Michael Lee Gordon 121 Trieste Place Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-104
|
Forgery, 10cts/Uttering. 10cts/Conspiracy
|
36
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Grimes, Jack Alex
|
Jack Alex Grimes, 219 North Fayette Street, Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-26
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
25
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Hazelett, Kristyn Jade
|
Kristyn Jade Hazelett 178 Windmill Court Cool Ridge WV 25825
|
17-F-30
|
DUI With Minor in Vehicle/Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury/Possession of a Controlled Substance /Left of Center/No Operators/Transporting Contraband Onto the Grounds of the Southern Regional Jail/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 4cts
|
30
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
John, Jordan Michael
|
Jordan Michael John 112 Mountain View Road Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-99
|
Delivery of Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy, 2cts
|
24
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Jones, Paul
|
Paul Jones 114 Lauren Avenue Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-32
|
Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts
|
54
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Justice, Dylan Ray
|
Dylan Ray Justice 207 Pikeview Drive Princeton WV 24740
|
17-F-33
|
First Degree Sexual Abuse, 2cts/First Degree Sexual Assault/Mandatory Sentences for Convictions of Sex Offenses Against Children/Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust
|
19
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Lafferty, Jesse Lee
|
Jesse Lee Lafferty 369 Robert C. Byrd Drive Sophia WV
|
17-F-36
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
44
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Lester, Samantha
|
Samantha Lester P.O. Box 158 Sophia WV 25921
|
17-F-38
|
Malicious Wounding
|
23
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Martin, Nicholas Paul
|
Nicholas Paul Martin 309 Crescent Road Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-105
|
Forgery, 10cts/Uttering, 10cts/Conspiracy
|
37
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Maxey, James E. Jr.
|
James E. Maxey, Jr. P.O. Box 721 Mabscott WV 25871
|
17-F-110
|
Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury
|
42
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Maxey, Rachel
|
Rachel Maxey P.O. Box 721 Mabscott WV 25871
|
17-F-111
|
Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury
|
41
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
McKinney, Daniel Wayne
|
Daniel Wayne McKinney, 343 Webb Street, Lester WV 25865
|
17-F-43
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/Trespassing, 2cts
|
34
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
McKinney, Daniel, Lee Jr.
|
Daniel Lee McKinney, Jr.504 2nd Street, Apt 3~Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-92
|
Felony Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses/Felony Conspiracy
|
23
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Morgan, Steven Scott
|
Steven Scott Morgan 607 Lower Sandlick Road Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-45
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts
|
26
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Mullins, Jarrod Clay
|
Jarrod Clay Mullins 57 Mullins Drive Pax WV 25904
|
17-F-46
|
Grand Larceny
|
38
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
O'Dell, Joseph Michael
|
Joseph Micahel O'Dell 304 Lucas Drive Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-114
|
Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
19
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Phillips, John Edgar
|
John Edgar Phillips, HC 69 Box 102, Frametown WV 26623
|
17-F-51
|
Shoplifting-Third Offense
|
44
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Pugh, Nicholas L.
|
Nicholas L. Pugh 262 Toneys Fork Road Clear Creek WV 25044
|
17-F-54
|
Burglary/Grand Larceny
|
31
|
RCSO
|
JAH
|
Riley, Rusty McCain
|
Rusty McCain Riley P.O. Box 553 Glen White WV 25849
|
17-F-58
|
Fleeing With Reckless Indifference, 2cts/Fleeing from Officer/No Operators/Stop Sign Violation
|
27
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Ruth, Bobbie Sue
|
Bobbie Sue Ruth, 102 Oakmount Way, Mt, Hope WV 25880
|
17-F-115
|
Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
19
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Sanchez-Reyes, Sixto Javier
|
Sixto Javier Sanchez-Reyes 103 Ramey Court Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-59
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
|
23
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Saye, William Robert
|
William Robert Saye 2228 Coal City Road Coal City WV 25823
|
17-F-60
|
Driving While Impaired-Third-Offense/Driving Revoked Due to DUI
|
44
|
RCSO
|
JAH
|
Smith, Billy Jack
|
Billy Jack Smith 172 Deepwood Avenue, Apt 4 Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-64
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|
32
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Thomas, Brittany Lee
|
Brittany Lee Thomas 101 Eisenhower Drive Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-68
|
Forgery of Public Record/Uttering of a Public Record/Shoplifting-Second Offense
|
24
|
WVSP-Beckley
|
JAH
|
Thornquest, John Perry
|
John Perry Thornquest 108 May Apple Lane Mt. Hope WV 25880
|
17-F-71
|
Attempted First Degree Murder/Malicious Wounding, 2cts/Domestic Battery/Felony Destruction of Property, 2cts
|
60
|
RCSO
|
JAH
|
Trail, James Calvin
|
James Calvin Trail P.O. Box 1134 Shady Spring WV 25918
|
17-F-76
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts
|
46
|
BRCDVCU
|
JAH
|
Tucker, Logan Anthony
|
Logan Anthony Tucker 630 Farley Branch Road Cool Ridge WV 25825
|
17-F-116
|
Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
21
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Walker, Matthew Elliot
|
Matthew Elliot Walker 410 Spangler Mill Road Beckley WV 25801
|
17-F-117
|
Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy
|
19
|
BCPD
|
JAH
|
Williams, Michael Dean
|
Michael Dean Williams 277 2nd Avenue Lester WV 25865
|
17-F-81
|
Malicious Wounding
|
36
|
RCSO
|
JAH
|
Williams, Rockey Thomas
|
Rockey Thomas Williams~115 Celestial Street~Crab Orchard WV
|
17-F-83
|
Cultivation of Marijuana
|
58
|
RCSO
|
JAH
Residents in one St.Louis neighborhood awoke to a massive explosion Wednesday morning that destroyed a vacant home.More >>
The death of a Bluefield, Virginia woman whose body was found earlier this month on East River Mountain has been ruled a homicide.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice has signed new laws to criminalize "revenge porn" and to establish a mechanism for reducing criminal records for non-violent felonies down to misdemeanors.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County catch a suspect thief while he is loading-up his truck with stolen items.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.More >>
Almost all of us have been there; involved in a traffic stop as we fiddle around trying to find the car's insurance and registration.More >>
Woodrow Wilson High School is set to debut "Little Mermaid" this Thursday night.More >>
