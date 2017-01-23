January 2017: More than 100 indicted in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

January 2017: More than 100 indicted in Raleigh County

Tahim Maalik Simmons Tahim Maalik Simmons
John Perry Thornquest John Perry Thornquest

More than 100 people have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Raleigh County.

Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, grand larceny, gross child neglect, malicious assault, murder, and sexual abuse.

Tahim Maalik Simmons, 38, of Beckley is charged with first degree murder for the August 2016 shooting death of Calvin Lee Carlisle, 27, of Detroit, Michigan. Carlisle's body was found in Simmons' back yard on Fayette Street hidden underneath a pile of brush. Simmons was caught less than two weeks later in Neptune City, New Jersey. 

John Perry Thornquest, 60, is charged with attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding, domestic battery, and felony destruction of property for beating his ex-wife outside a Raleigh County department store. Click here to read a previous report.

Below is a full list of the indictments:

JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,

222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 3) on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside, Jr.

Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

NAME

CASE NUMBERS

CHARGE(S)

AGE

AGENCY

JUDGE

Adkins, Brent Daniel

Brent Daniel Adkins P.O. Box 127~Prosperity WV  25909

17-F-5

Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/-No Insurance

30

RCSO

RAB

Bazemore, Michael Dillon

Michael Dillon Bazemore 141 Rich Avenue Whitesville WV  25209

17-F-86

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy

24

WVSP-Whitesville

RAB

Beavers, Jesse R.

Jesse R. Beavers 201 Woodlawn Avenue Beckley WV  25801

17-F-8

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

37

BRCDVCU

RAB

Bolt, Alisa Renee

Alisa Renee Bolt 713 S. Oakwood Avenue, Apt 304 Beckley WV  25801

17-F-11

Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts

54

BCPD

RAB

Browning, Samuel Steven

Samuel Steven Browning

17-F-13

Domestic Battery-Third Offense

43

BCPD

RAB

Clendenin, Amy Dawn

Amy Dawn Clendenin P.O. Box 845 Daniels WV  25832

17-F-96

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

42

BRCDVCU

RAB

Coon, Charles Michael, Jr.

Charles Michael Coon, Jr. 10118 Idlewild Road  Matthews NC  28105

17-F-87

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy

35

WVSP-Whitesville

RAB

Crouch, Kathleen June

Kathleen June Crouch 124 Ann Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-18

Receiving Stolen Property

33

RCSO

RAB

Crouse, Brittany Lynn

Brittany Lynn Crouse 225 5th Street, Beaver WV  25813

17-F-19

Shoplifting-Third Offense

28

RCSO

RAB

Doss, Herbert

Herbert Doss 264 Center Street Crab Orchard WV  25827

17-F-20

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

42

BRCDVCU

RAB

Farmer, Joshua Anthony

Joshua Anthony Farmer 135 Paisley Lane Surveyor WV  25932

17-F-102

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy

31

BRCDVCU

RAB

Green, Tammy

Tammy Green 104 Rice Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-25

Forgery/Uttering/Felony Fraudulent Schemes

45

BCPD

RAB

Haas, Christopher Scott

Christopher Scott Haas 247 Ryan Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-27

Malicious Assault/Domestic Battery

31

RCSO

RAB

Joe, Kayla Nashai

Kayla Nahai Joe~1001 S. Eisenhower Drive, Room #311~Beckley WV  25801

17-F-108

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy

20

BRDVCU

RAB

Jones, Lorenzo H

Lorenzo H. Jones  259 Chittenden Avenue Colunbus OH 43201

17-F-109

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy

34

BRCDVCY

RAB

Kerns, Eugene

Eugene Kerns 323 ½ Burgess Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-35

Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/False Alarm of Fire/Tampering With a Fire Protection Device/Destruction of Property

37

BCPD/Fire Marshal

RAB

Lester, Andrew Jeffrey

Andrew Jeffrey Lester, 157 Cedar Road, Crab Orchard WV  25827

17-F-37

Burglary/Petit Larceny

24

RCSO

RAB

Lilly, Brandy Lynn

Brandy Lynn Lilly 130 Trump Street Daniels WV  25832

17-F-39

Grand Larceny

26

RCSO

RAB

Meadows, Jessica Ann

Jessica Ann Meadows 1189 Sullivan Road Glen Morgan WV  25813

17-F-112

Burglary/Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit:  Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property/Petit Larceny

27

BCPD/RCSO

RAB

Miller, Jamie Michelle

Jamie Michelle Miller 134 Washington Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-44

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

39

BRCDVCU

RAB

Osborne, Daniel Fayne

Daniel Fayne Osborne P.O. Box 430 Oak Hill WV  25901

17-F-48

Shoplifting-Third Offense

32

BCPD

RAB

Parker, Christopher R.

Christopher R. Parker 138 Washington Street Beckley WV 25801

17-F-49

Malicious Wounding/Domestic Assault

33

BCPD

RAB

Plumley, Kevin Dale

Kevin Dale Plumley Rt Box 274C/9402 Foggy Meadow Road Mt Hope WV  25880

17-F-52

Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Fleeing on Foot/Driving Revoked Due to  DUI-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Stop Sign Violation

50

WVSP-Beckley

RAB

Ray, Curtis T.

Curtis T. Ray 103 Mulberry Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-55

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

53

BRCDVCU

RAB

Riffe, Harold Lloyd

Harold Lloyd Riffe 102 S. Eisenhower Drive Beckley WV 25801

17-F-56

Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Felony Conspiracy

51

RCSO

RAB

Riley, Philip Dusty

Philip Dusty Riley, P.O. Box 553, Crab Orchard, WV  25827

17-F-57

Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/ATV-Road With Centerline

29

WVSP-Beckley

RAB

Scruggs, Richard M.

Richard M. Scruggs 317 Stanaford Road, Apt 5, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-97

Deliver of a Controlled Substance, 4cts

42

BRCDVCU

RAB

Simmons, Tahim Maalik

Tahim Maalik Simmons, 409 Princeton Avenue, Princeton WV  24740

17-F-62

First Degree Murder/Use of Firearm

38

BCPD

RAB

Skeens, Nickolas Scott

Nickolas Scott Skeens 467 Maple Fork Road Mt. Hope WV  25880

17-F-63

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver

19

BRCDVCU

RAB

Snyder, Amanda

Amanda Snyder P.O. Box 1346 Beckley WV  25801

17-F-113

Burglary/Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit:  Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property

28

BCPD

RAB

Stobaugh, William Duane

William Duane Stobaugh 1828 Harrill Street Charlotte NC

17-F-88

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy

53

WVSP-Whitesville

RAB

Stoumile, Emmanuelle

Emmanuelle Stoumile 209 Johnstown Road, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-66

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

31

BRCDVCU

RAB

Thompson, Elgie Sylvester

Elgie Sylvester Thomas 212 Myers Avenue Beckley WV  25801

17-F-70

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

45

BRCDVCU

RAB

Toney, Ricki Lee

Ricki Lee Toney100 Sheppard Street

17-F-74

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Felon in Possession of a Firearm

52

BRCDVCU

RAB

Waid, Debra Lynn

Debra Lynn Waid HC 70 Box 521 White Sulphur Springs WV  24986

17-F-77

Shoplifting-Third Offense

53

RCSO

RAB

Walker, Jonathan Ray

Jonathan Ray Walker 100 Dickens Street Sylvester WV  25913

17-F-103

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy

20

BRCDVCU

RAB

Webber, Elizabeth Elige

Elizabeth Elige Webber 550 Farmpond Lane Charlotte NC

17-F-89

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Delivery, 2cts/Conspiracy

31

WVSP-Whitesville

RAB

West, Clarence Ray

Clarence Ray West, P.O. Box 74, McGraws WV  25875

17-F-79

Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/ATV on Roadway

41

WVSP-Beckley

RAB

Whitney, Nathan Stewart

Nathan Stewart Whitney

17-F-80

Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Lab

34

BCPD

RAB

JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,

222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 1) on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick, III.

Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Anthony, Joseph Ivian

Joseph Ivian Anthony 122 Smith Street Beckley WV 25801

17-F-6

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Shoplifting

24

BRCDVCU/BCPD

HLK

Beckett, Ladonna Kay

Ladonna Kay Beckett 186 Bethel Road MacArthur WV

17-F-9

Shoplifting-Third Offense/Felony Conspiracy/Possession of a Controlled Substance

40

RCSO

HLK

Blevins, James

James  Blevins 153 Bataan Road Beckley WV  25801

17-F-93

Burglary, 2cts/Grand Larceny/Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Conspiracy/Shoplifting-Second Offense/Fraud With an Access Device

27

RCSO/BCPD/WVSP

HLK

Blevins, Mandy

Unknown

17-F-94

Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Felony Conspiracy

Unk

RCSO

HLK

Collins, Justin David

Justin David Collins P.O. Box 76 Dry Creek WV  25062

17-F-119

Burglary/Grand Larceny/Conspiracy

25

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Connor, Kevin

Kevin Connor~945 N. College Street Charlotte NC  28206

17-F-15

Forgery, 2cts/ Uttering, 2cts/ Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Conspiracy

50

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Cook, Darrius

Darrius Cook 119 Sour Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-16

Felony Transferring Stolen Property

26

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Creasy, Kevin Dwayne

Kevin Wayne Creasy 101 Temple Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-17

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

44

BRCDVCU

HLK

Douglas, Maurice A.

Maurice A. Douglas 220 Hargrove Street, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-100

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Conspiracy

27

BRCDVCU

HLK

Farmer, Joshua Anthony

Joshua Anthony Farmer 135 Paisley Lane Surveyor WV  25932

17-F-22

Operating or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory

31

RCSO

HLK

Gill, Thomas Patrick

Thomas Patrick Gill  2106 South Kanawha Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-24

Breaking and Entering/Petit Larceny

46

BCPD

HLK

Hairston, Barry Jerome, Jr.

Barry Jerome Hariston, Jr. 127 Taylor Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-28

Failure to Register or Provide Information as a Sex Offender, 3cts

47

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Harless, Roy Lee

Roy Lee Harless 127 Canyon Lane Glen Morgan WV  25813

17-F-29

Felony Destruction of Property

60

RCSO

HLK

Huber, Jason Roy

Jason Roy Huber Rt 4, Box 14 Fayetteville WV  25840

17-F-106

Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit:  Grand Larceny/Conspiracy/ Petit Larceny

37

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Jack, Christina E.

Christina E. Jack 770 N. Sandbranch Road Mt. Hope WV  25880

17-F-31

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Shoplifting

36

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Jones, Daniel A.

Daniel A. Jones 17649 McIntire Street Detroit MI

17-F-121

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 5cts/Felony Conspiracy

32

BRCDVCU

HLK

Jones, Shaun

Shaun Jones 140 Grady Avenue Beckley WV  25801

17-F-85

Delivery of a  Controlled Substance, 4cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 3cts

39

BRCDVCU

HLK

Justice, Michael Pat II

Michael Pat Justice II 2009 1/2 South Kanawha Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-34

Shoplifting-Third Offense

42

BCPD

HLK

Kurtz, Maurell

Maurell Kurtz 17137 Albion Street Detroit MI  48201

17-F-120

Possession of a Controlled With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy

32

RCSO

HLK

Lilly, Dennis

Dennis Lilly P.O. Box 56 Eccles WV  25836

17-F-40

Malicious Wounding/Fleeing in a Vehicle/Obstructing/Driving Revoke

32

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Lilly, Melanie K.

Melanie K. Lilly, 111 Clyde Street, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-41

Fraud With an Access Device, 4cts/Felony Fraudulent Schemes

57

BCPD

HLK

McKinney, Allexis Dominique

Allexis Dominique McKinney 116 Hamb Court Fairdale WV  25839

17-F-42

Driving While Impaired Causing Serious Bodily Injury, 4cts

27

RCSO

HLK

Musick, Rebecca Joyce

Rebecca Joyce Musick 314 Burgess Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-47

Shoplifting-Third Offense

35

BCPD

HLK

Payne, John Lamont

John Lamont Payne 314 Mankin Avenue Beckley WV 25801

17-F-50

Grand Larceny

43

BCPD

HLK

Plumley, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Plumley 142 Mindora Avenue Beckley WV  25801

17-F-95

Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Felony Conspiracy

45

RCSO

HLK

Pone, Stephanie Lynn

Stephanie Lynn Pone 186 Haymarket Drive Beckley WV 25801

17-F-53

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

47

BRCDVCU

HLK

Scarbro, Justin Ray

Justin Ray Scarbro 240 Toneys Fork Road Clear Creek WV

17-F-61

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

21

BRCDVCU

HLK

Settle, Jennifer Lynn

Jennifer Lynn Settle Pagoda Room 36 Beckley WV  25801

17-F-101

Delivery of a Controlled Substance/Conspiracy

42

BRCDVCU

HLK

Smith, Calvin Lee

Calvin Lee Smith 100 Shepard Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-65

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

55

BRCDVCU

HLK

Taylor, Lindsey Danielle

Lindsey Danielle Taylor 8502 Clear Fork Road Colcord WV  25060

17-F-118

Burglary/Grand Larceny/Conspiracy

27

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Taylor, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Taylor 416 Maxwell Hill Rd Beckley WV  25801

17-F-67

Third Degree Sexual Assault, 2cts

21

BCPD

HLK

Thomas, Todd Levell

Todd Level Thomas 101 Jamison Street, Apt 2. Beckley WV  25801

17-F-69

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

42

BRCDVCU

HLK

Tiller, Robert Andy

Robert Andy Tiller P.O. Box 177 Bolt WV 25817

17-F-72

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver

36

BRCDVCU

HLK

Toney, Rickie Lynne

Rikki Lynne Toney 100 Sheppard Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-73

Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/Fraud With Access Device, 3cts

30

BCPD

HLK

Torrence, James Andrew

James Andrew Torrence 311 Light Addition Harper WV  25851

17-F-75

Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Petit Larceny/Driving Suspended-Administrative/No Insurance/Fraudulent MVI/Improper Registration/Receiving Stolen Property

30

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

Webster, Maurice E.

Maurice E. Webster 209 Stanley Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-78

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

19

BRCDVCU

HLK

Williams, Mindy

Mindy Williams~705 ½ Johnstown Road~Beckley WV  25801

17-F-82

Falsifying Accounts

36

RCSO

HLK

Wood, Cody Hayse

Cody Hayse Wood P.O. Box 11 Lester WV  25865

17-F-84

Malicious Assault

23

RCSO

HLK

Wriston, Earnest Steven

Earnest Steven Wriston P.O. Box 280 Pax WV  25904

17-F-107

Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit:  Grand Larceny/Conspiracy/ Petit Larceny

51

WVSP-Beckley

HLK

JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,

222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 2) on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

to answer indictments before the Honorable John A. Hutchison.

Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Ashley, Amy Lynne

Amy Lynne Ashley,306 Crescent Road, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-7

Fraud With an Access Device

39

BCPD

JAH

Blackburn, Donnie Dale, Jr.

Donnie Dale Blackburn, Jr. 1108 Old Crow Road Beaver WV  25813

17-F-10

Breaking and Entering/Petit Larceny/Destruction of Property/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4cts

39

BCPD/BRCDVC

JAH

Blankenship, Richard

Richard Blankenship 368 Hoo Hoo Hollow Road Lester WV  25865

17-F-90

Felony Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses/Felony Conspiracy

49

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Blankenship, Samantha

Samantha Blankenship 159 Atkins Street Shady Spring WV  25918

16-F-91

Felony Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses/Felony Conspiracy

25

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Brock, Brandon Keith

Brandon Keith Brock 212 Gregory Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-12

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

24

BRCDVCU

JAH

Cochran, Nichole Yvonnia

Nicole Yvonnia Cochran 323 Old Grove Road Beckley WV  25801

17-F-98

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy, 2cts

23

BRCDVCU

JAH

Collins, Jackie Lynn

Jackie Lynn Collins, 2960 Clear Fork Road, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-14

Shoplifting-Third Offense/Felony Conspiracy

34

BCPD

JAH

Dow, Valerie Lynn

Valerie Lynn Dow 319 Edgewood Street Beckley WV  25801

17-F-21

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

34

BRCDVCU

JAH

Galloway, Danny Ray

Danny Ray Galloway 832 Augusta Street Bluefield WV  24701

17-F-23

Breaking and Entering Auto/Grand larceny

26

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Gordon, Michael Lee

Michael Lee Gordon 121 Trieste Place Beckley WV  25801

17-F-104

Forgery, 10cts/Uttering. 10cts/Conspiracy

36

BCPD

JAH

Grimes, Jack Alex

Jack Alex Grimes,  219 North Fayette Street, Beckley WV  25801

17-F-26

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

25

BRCDVCU

JAH

Hazelett, Kristyn Jade

Kristyn Jade Hazelett 178 Windmill Court Cool Ridge WV  25825

17-F-30

DUI With Minor in Vehicle/Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury/Possession of a Controlled Substance /Left of Center/No Operators/Transporting Contraband Onto the Grounds of the Southern Regional Jail/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 4cts

30

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

John, Jordan Michael

Jordan Michael John 112 Mountain View Road Beckley WV  25801

17-F-99

Delivery of Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy, 2cts

24

BRCDVCU

JAH

Jones, Paul

Paul Jones 114 Lauren Avenue Beckley WV  25801

17-F-32

Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts

54

BCPD

JAH

Justice, Dylan Ray

Dylan Ray Justice 207 Pikeview Drive Princeton WV  24740

17-F-33

First Degree Sexual Abuse, 2cts/First Degree Sexual Assault/Mandatory Sentences for Convictions of Sex Offenses Against Children/Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust

19

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Lafferty, Jesse Lee

Jesse Lee Lafferty 369 Robert C. Byrd Drive Sophia WV

17-F-36

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

44

BRCDVCU

JAH

Lester, Samantha

Samantha Lester P.O. Box 158 Sophia WV  25921

17-F-38

Malicious Wounding

23

BCPD

JAH

Martin, Nicholas Paul

Nicholas Paul Martin 309 Crescent Road Beckley WV  25801

17-F-105

Forgery, 10cts/Uttering, 10cts/Conspiracy

37

BCPD

JAH

Maxey, James E. Jr.

James E. Maxey, Jr. P.O. Box 721 Mabscott WV  25871

17-F-110

Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury

42

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Maxey, Rachel

Rachel Maxey P.O. Box 721 Mabscott WV  25871

17-F-111

Gross Child Neglect With Risk of Serious Bodily Injury

41

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

McKinney, Daniel Wayne

Daniel Wayne McKinney, 343 Webb Street, Lester WV  25865

17-F-43

Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/Trespassing, 2cts

34

BCPD

JAH

McKinney, Daniel, Lee Jr.

Daniel Lee McKinney, Jr.504 2nd Street, Apt 3~Beckley WV  25801

17-F-92

Felony Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses/Felony Conspiracy

23

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Morgan, Steven Scott

Steven Scott Morgan 607 Lower Sandlick Road Beckley WV  25801

17-F-45

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts

26

BRCDVCU

JAH

Mullins, Jarrod Clay

Jarrod Clay Mullins 57 Mullins Drive Pax WV  25904

17-F-46

Grand Larceny

38

BCPD

JAH

O'Dell, Joseph Michael

Joseph Micahel O'Dell 304 Lucas Drive Beckley WV  25801

17-F-114

Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy

19

BCPD

JAH

Phillips, John Edgar

John Edgar Phillips, HC 69 Box 102, Frametown WV  26623

17-F-51

Shoplifting-Third Offense

44

BCPD

JAH

Pugh, Nicholas L.

Nicholas L. Pugh 262 Toneys Fork Road Clear Creek WV  25044

17-F-54

Burglary/Grand Larceny

31

RCSO

JAH

Riley, Rusty McCain

Rusty McCain Riley P.O. Box 553 Glen White WV  25849

17-F-58

Fleeing With Reckless Indifference, 2cts/Fleeing from Officer/No Operators/Stop Sign Violation

27

BCPD

JAH

Ruth, Bobbie Sue

Bobbie Sue Ruth, 102 Oakmount Way, Mt, Hope WV  25880

17-F-115

Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy

19

BCPD

JAH

Sanchez-Reyes, Sixto Javier

Sixto Javier Sanchez-Reyes 103 Ramey Court Beckley WV  25801

17-F-59

Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver

23

BRCDVCU

JAH

Saye, William Robert

William Robert Saye 2228 Coal City Road Coal City WV  25823

17-F-60

Driving While Impaired-Third-Offense/Driving Revoked Due to DUI

44

RCSO

JAH

Smith, Billy Jack

Billy Jack Smith 172 Deepwood Avenue, Apt 4 Beckley WV 25801

17-F-64

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

32

BRCDVCU

JAH

Thomas, Brittany Lee

Brittany Lee Thomas 101 Eisenhower Drive Beckley WV  25801

17-F-68

Forgery of Public Record/Uttering of a Public Record/Shoplifting-Second Offense

24

WVSP-Beckley

JAH

Thornquest, John Perry

John Perry Thornquest 108 May Apple Lane Mt. Hope WV  25880

17-F-71

Attempted First Degree Murder/Malicious Wounding, 2cts/Domestic Battery/Felony Destruction of Property, 2cts

60

RCSO

JAH

Trail, James Calvin

James Calvin Trail P.O. Box 1134 Shady Spring WV  25918

17-F-76

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts

46

BRCDVCU

JAH

Tucker, Logan Anthony

Logan Anthony Tucker 630 Farley Branch Road Cool Ridge WV  25825

17-F-116

Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy

21

BCPD

JAH

Walker, Matthew Elliot

Matthew Elliot Walker 410 Spangler Mill Road Beckley WV  25801

17-F-117

Grand Larceny/Forgery, 2cts/Uttering, 2cts/Conspiracy

19

BCPD

JAH

Williams, Michael Dean

Michael Dean Williams 277 2nd Avenue Lester WV  25865

17-F-81

Malicious Wounding

36

RCSO

JAH

Williams, Rockey Thomas

Rockey Thomas Williams~115 Celestial Street~Crab Orchard WV

17-F-83

Cultivation of Marijuana

58

RCSO

JAH

