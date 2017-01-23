January 2017: More than 100 indicted in Raleigh County

More than 100 people have been indicted by the Grand Jury in Raleigh County.

Charges include breaking and entering, burglary, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, grand larceny, gross child neglect, malicious assault, murder, and sexual abuse.

Tahim Maalik Simmons, 38, of Beckley is charged with first degree murder for the August 2016 shooting death of Calvin Lee Carlisle, 27, of Detroit, Michigan. Carlisle's body was found in Simmons' back yard on Fayette Street hidden underneath a pile of brush. Simmons was caught less than two weeks later in Neptune City, New Jersey.

John Perry Thornquest, 60, is charged with attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding, domestic battery, and felony destruction of property for beating his ex-wife outside a Raleigh County department store. Click here to read a previous report.

Below is a full list of the indictments:

JANUARY 2017 GRAND JURY

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,

222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 3) on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside, Jr.

Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

NAME CASE NUMBERS CHARGE(S) AGE AGENCY JUDGE Adkins, Brent Daniel Brent Daniel Adkins P.O. Box 127~Prosperity WV 25909 17-F-5 Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Third Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/-No Insurance 30 RCSO RAB Bazemore, Michael Dillon Michael Dillon Bazemore 141 Rich Avenue Whitesville WV 25209 17-F-86 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy 24 WVSP-Whitesville RAB Beavers, Jesse R. Jesse R. Beavers 201 Woodlawn Avenue Beckley WV 25801 17-F-8 Delivery of a Controlled Substance 37 BRCDVCU RAB Bolt, Alisa Renee Alisa Renee Bolt 713 S. Oakwood Avenue, Apt 304 Beckley WV 25801 17-F-11 Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts 54 BCPD RAB Browning, Samuel Steven Samuel Steven Browning 17-F-13 Domestic Battery-Third Offense 43 BCPD RAB Clendenin, Amy Dawn Amy Dawn Clendenin P.O. Box 845 Daniels WV 25832 17-F-96 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts 42 BRCDVCU RAB Coon, Charles Michael, Jr. Charles Michael Coon, Jr. 10118 Idlewild Road Matthews NC 28105 17-F-87 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy 35 WVSP-Whitesville RAB Crouch, Kathleen June Kathleen June Crouch 124 Ann Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-18 Receiving Stolen Property 33 RCSO RAB Crouse, Brittany Lynn Brittany Lynn Crouse 225 5th Street, Beaver WV 25813 17-F-19 Shoplifting-Third Offense 28 RCSO RAB Doss, Herbert Herbert Doss 264 Center Street Crab Orchard WV 25827 17-F-20 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts 42 BRCDVCU RAB Farmer, Joshua Anthony Joshua Anthony Farmer 135 Paisley Lane Surveyor WV 25932 17-F-102 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy 31 BRCDVCU RAB Green, Tammy Tammy Green 104 Rice Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-25 Forgery/Uttering/Felony Fraudulent Schemes 45 BCPD RAB Haas, Christopher Scott Christopher Scott Haas 247 Ryan Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-27 Malicious Assault/Domestic Battery 31 RCSO RAB Joe, Kayla Nashai Kayla Nahai Joe~1001 S. Eisenhower Drive, Room #311~Beckley WV 25801 17-F-108 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy 20 BRDVCU RAB Jones, Lorenzo H Lorenzo H. Jones 259 Chittenden Avenue Colunbus OH 43201 17-F-109 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy 34 BRCDVCY RAB Kerns, Eugene Eugene Kerns 323 ½ Burgess Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-35 Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/False Alarm of Fire/Tampering With a Fire Protection Device/Destruction of Property 37 BCPD/Fire Marshal RAB Lester, Andrew Jeffrey Andrew Jeffrey Lester, 157 Cedar Road, Crab Orchard WV 25827 17-F-37 Burglary/Petit Larceny 24 RCSO RAB Lilly, Brandy Lynn Brandy Lynn Lilly 130 Trump Street Daniels WV 25832 17-F-39 Grand Larceny 26 RCSO RAB Meadows, Jessica Ann Jessica Ann Meadows 1189 Sullivan Road Glen Morgan WV 25813 17-F-112 Burglary/Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property/Petit Larceny 27 BCPD/RCSO RAB Miller, Jamie Michelle Jamie Michelle Miller 134 Washington Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-44 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts 39 BRCDVCU RAB Osborne, Daniel Fayne Daniel Fayne Osborne P.O. Box 430 Oak Hill WV 25901 17-F-48 Shoplifting-Third Offense 32 BCPD RAB Parker, Christopher R. Christopher R. Parker 138 Washington Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-49 Malicious Wounding/Domestic Assault 33 BCPD RAB Plumley, Kevin Dale Kevin Dale Plumley Rt Box 274C/9402 Foggy Meadow Road Mt Hope WV 25880 17-F-52 Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Fleeing on Foot/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Stop Sign Violation 50 WVSP-Beckley RAB Ray, Curtis T. Curtis T. Ray 103 Mulberry Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-55 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts 53 BRCDVCU RAB Riffe, Harold Lloyd Harold Lloyd Riffe 102 S. Eisenhower Drive Beckley WV 25801 17-F-56 Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Felony Conspiracy 51 RCSO RAB Riley, Philip Dusty Philip Dusty Riley, P.O. Box 553, Crab Orchard, WV 25827 17-F-57 Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/ATV-Road With Centerline 29 WVSP-Beckley RAB Scruggs, Richard M. Richard M. Scruggs 317 Stanaford Road, Apt 5, Beckley WV 25801 17-F-97 Deliver of a Controlled Substance, 4cts 42 BRCDVCU RAB Simmons, Tahim Maalik Tahim Maalik Simmons, 409 Princeton Avenue, Princeton WV 24740 17-F-62 First Degree Murder/Use of Firearm 38 BCPD RAB Skeens, Nickolas Scott Nickolas Scott Skeens 467 Maple Fork Road Mt. Hope WV 25880 17-F-63 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver 19 BRCDVCU RAB Snyder, Amanda Amanda Snyder P.O. Box 1346 Beckley WV 25801 17-F-113 Burglary/Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Destruction of Property 28 BCPD RAB Stobaugh, William Duane William Duane Stobaugh 1828 Harrill Street Charlotte NC 17-F-88 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Conspiracy 53 WVSP-Whitesville RAB Stoumile, Emmanuelle Emmanuelle Stoumile 209 Johnstown Road, Beckley WV 25801 17-F-66 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts 31 BRCDVCU RAB Thompson, Elgie Sylvester Elgie Sylvester Thomas 212 Myers Avenue Beckley WV 25801 17-F-70 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts 45 BRCDVCU RAB Toney, Ricki Lee Ricki Lee Toney100 Sheppard Street 17-F-74 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Felon in Possession of a Firearm 52 BRCDVCU RAB Waid, Debra Lynn Debra Lynn Waid HC 70 Box 521 White Sulphur Springs WV 24986 17-F-77 Shoplifting-Third Offense 53 RCSO RAB Walker, Jonathan Ray Jonathan Ray Walker 100 Dickens Street Sylvester WV 25913 17-F-103 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy 20 BRCDVCU RAB Webber, Elizabeth Elige Elizabeth Elige Webber 550 Farmpond Lane Charlotte NC 17-F-89 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Delivery, 2cts/Conspiracy 31 WVSP-Whitesville RAB West, Clarence Ray Clarence Ray West, P.O. Box 74, McGraws WV 25875 17-F-79 Fleeing With Reckless Indifference/Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Driving Suspended-ADM/ATV on Roadway 41 WVSP-Beckley RAB Whitney, Nathan Stewart Nathan Stewart Whitney 17-F-80 Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Lab 34 BCPD RAB

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,

222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 1) on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick, III.

Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

NAME CASE NUMBERS CHARGE(S) AGE AGENCY JUDGE Anthony, Joseph Ivian Joseph Ivian Anthony 122 Smith Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-6 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Shoplifting 24 BRCDVCU/BCPD HLK Beckett, Ladonna Kay Ladonna Kay Beckett 186 Bethel Road MacArthur WV 17-F-9 Shoplifting-Third Offense/Felony Conspiracy/Possession of a Controlled Substance 40 RCSO HLK Blevins, James James Blevins 153 Bataan Road Beckley WV 25801 17-F-93 Burglary, 2cts/Grand Larceny/Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Conspiracy/Shoplifting-Second Offense/Fraud With an Access Device 27 RCSO/BCPD/WVSP HLK Blevins, Mandy Unknown 17-F-94 Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Felony Conspiracy Unk RCSO HLK Collins, Justin David Justin David Collins P.O. Box 76 Dry Creek WV 25062 17-F-119 Burglary/Grand Larceny/Conspiracy 25 WVSP-Beckley HLK Connor, Kevin Kevin Connor~945 N. College Street Charlotte NC 28206 17-F-15 Forgery, 2cts/ Uttering, 2cts/ Felony Fraudulent Schemes/Conspiracy 50 WVSP-Beckley HLK Cook, Darrius Darrius Cook 119 Sour Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-16 Felony Transferring Stolen Property 26 WVSP-Beckley HLK Creasy, Kevin Dwayne Kevin Wayne Creasy 101 Temple Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-17 Delivery of a Controlled Substance 44 BRCDVCU HLK Douglas, Maurice A. Maurice A. Douglas 220 Hargrove Street, Beckley WV 25801 17-F-100 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts/Conspiracy 27 BRCDVCU HLK Farmer, Joshua Anthony Joshua Anthony Farmer 135 Paisley Lane Surveyor WV 25932 17-F-22 Operating or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory 31 RCSO HLK Gill, Thomas Patrick Thomas Patrick Gill 2106 South Kanawha Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-24 Breaking and Entering/Petit Larceny 46 BCPD HLK Hairston, Barry Jerome, Jr. Barry Jerome Hariston, Jr. 127 Taylor Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-28 Failure to Register or Provide Information as a Sex Offender, 3cts 47 WVSP-Beckley HLK Harless, Roy Lee Roy Lee Harless 127 Canyon Lane Glen Morgan WV 25813 17-F-29 Felony Destruction of Property 60 RCSO HLK Huber, Jason Roy Jason Roy Huber Rt 4, Box 14 Fayetteville WV 25840 17-F-106 Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Conspiracy/ Petit Larceny 37 WVSP-Beckley HLK Jack, Christina E. Christina E. Jack 770 N. Sandbranch Road Mt. Hope WV 25880 17-F-31 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver/Shoplifting 36 WVSP-Beckley HLK Jones, Daniel A. Daniel A. Jones 17649 McIntire Street Detroit MI 17-F-121 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 5cts/Felony Conspiracy 32 BRCDVCU HLK Jones, Shaun Shaun Jones 140 Grady Avenue Beckley WV 25801 17-F-85 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4cts/Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, 3cts 39 BRCDVCU HLK Justice, Michael Pat II Michael Pat Justice II 2009 1/2 South Kanawha Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-34 Shoplifting-Third Offense 42 BCPD HLK Kurtz, Maurell Maurell Kurtz 17137 Albion Street Detroit MI 48201 17-F-120 Possession of a Controlled With Intent to Deliver, 2cts/Felony Conspiracy 32 RCSO HLK Lilly, Dennis Dennis Lilly P.O. Box 56 Eccles WV 25836 17-F-40 Malicious Wounding/Fleeing in a Vehicle/Obstructing/Driving Revoke 32 WVSP-Beckley HLK Lilly, Melanie K. Melanie K. Lilly, 111 Clyde Street, Beckley WV 25801 17-F-41 Fraud With an Access Device, 4cts/Felony Fraudulent Schemes 57 BCPD HLK McKinney, Allexis Dominique Allexis Dominique McKinney 116 Hamb Court Fairdale WV 25839 17-F-42 Driving While Impaired Causing Serious Bodily Injury, 4cts 27 RCSO HLK Musick, Rebecca Joyce Rebecca Joyce Musick 314 Burgess Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-47 Shoplifting-Third Offense 35 BCPD HLK Payne, John Lamont John Lamont Payne 314 Mankin Avenue Beckley WV 25801 17-F-50 Grand Larceny 43 BCPD HLK Plumley, Elizabeth Elizabeth Plumley 142 Mindora Avenue Beckley WV 25801 17-F-95 Forgery, 11cts/Uttering, 11cts/Felony Conspiracy 45 RCSO HLK Pone, Stephanie Lynn Stephanie Lynn Pone 186 Haymarket Drive Beckley WV 25801 17-F-53 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts 47 BRCDVCU HLK Scarbro, Justin Ray Justin Ray Scarbro 240 Toneys Fork Road Clear Creek WV 17-F-61 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts 21 BRCDVCU HLK Settle, Jennifer Lynn Jennifer Lynn Settle Pagoda Room 36 Beckley WV 25801 17-F-101 Delivery of a Controlled Substance/Conspiracy 42 BRCDVCU HLK Smith, Calvin Lee Calvin Lee Smith 100 Shepard Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-65 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts 55 BRCDVCU HLK Taylor, Lindsey Danielle Lindsey Danielle Taylor 8502 Clear Fork Road Colcord WV 25060 17-F-118 Burglary/Grand Larceny/Conspiracy 27 WVSP-Beckley HLK Taylor, Terry Lee Terry Lee Taylor 416 Maxwell Hill Rd Beckley WV 25801 17-F-67 Third Degree Sexual Assault, 2cts 21 BCPD HLK Thomas, Todd Levell Todd Level Thomas 101 Jamison Street, Apt 2. Beckley WV 25801 17-F-69 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 3cts 42 BRCDVCU HLK Tiller, Robert Andy Robert Andy Tiller P.O. Box 177 Bolt WV 25817 17-F-72 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver 36 BRCDVCU HLK Toney, Rickie Lynne Rikki Lynne Toney 100 Sheppard Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-73 Shoplifting-Third Offense, 2cts/Fraud With Access Device, 3cts 30 BCPD HLK Torrence, James Andrew James Andrew Torrence 311 Light Addition Harper WV 25851 17-F-75 Driving Revoked Due to DUI-Second Offense/Petit Larceny/Driving Suspended-Administrative/No Insurance/Fraudulent MVI/Improper Registration/Receiving Stolen Property 30 WVSP-Beckley HLK Webster, Maurice E. Maurice E. Webster 209 Stanley Street Beckley WV 25801 17-F-78 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2cts 19 BRCDVCU HLK Williams, Mindy Mindy Williams~705 ½ Johnstown Road~Beckley WV 25801 17-F-82 Falsifying Accounts 36 RCSO HLK Wood, Cody Hayse Cody Hayse Wood P.O. Box 11 Lester WV 25865 17-F-84 Malicious Assault 23 RCSO HLK Wriston, Earnest Steven Earnest Steven Wriston P.O. Box 280 Pax WV 25904 17-F-107 Attempt to Commit a Felony, to-wit: Grand Larceny/Conspiracy/ Petit Larceny 51 WVSP-Beckley HLK

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex,

222 Main Street, 3rd Floor (Courtroom 2) on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

to answer indictments before the Honorable John A. Hutchison.

Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.