Tazewell County Sheriff's Department offers self defense course

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is aiming to teach defensive skills to local residents.

Saturday, the department held one of its Women's Self Defense classes at Bluefield College.

Lieutenant Jonathan Hankins says it's important for people to feel prepared and know how to protect themselves.

"If someone is attempting to put their hands on you, attempting to attack you, attempting to cause you harm is what this calls is for,” said Hankins."

The course teaches students how to not be a victim in particular it showcases how to fight back and how to escape if needed.

“We feel that it is important to educate the public and here at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office we are very community oriented and we want to do anything we can do to help the public protect themselves.

If your interested in taking the course call the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and ask for Lt. Jonathan Hankins.