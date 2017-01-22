Southern Hearts gives back to local organizations in Welch

Almost all of us have been there; involved in a traffic stop as we fiddle around trying to find the car's insurance and registration.More >>
Almost all of us have been there; involved in a traffic stop as we fiddle around trying to find the car's insurance and registration.More >>
Woodrow Wilson High School is set to debut "Little Mermaid" this Thursday night.More >>
Woodrow Wilson High School is set to debut "Little Mermaid" this Thursday night.More >>
The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has been conducting real life scenario training exercises at the county fairgrounds this week.More >>
The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has been conducting real life scenario training exercises at the county fairgrounds this week.More >>
The National Weather Service, first responders, and other officials are discussing ways to reach more people during a weather emergency. The Charleston and Blacksburg National Weather Service offices held the Central Appalachian Integrated Warning Team Workshop Tuesday in Lewisburg.More >>
The National Weather Service, first responders, and other officials are discussing ways to reach more people during a weather emergency. The Charleston and Blacksburg National Weather Service offices held the Central Appalachian Integrated Warning Team Workshop Tuesday in Lewisburg.More >>
Police in Lewisburg arrested a man for shooting holes in a motel room door.More >>
Police in Lewisburg arrested a man for shooting holes in a motel room door.More >>
The trial is over for a Raleigh County doctor accused of over-prescribing narcotics to patients, including two people who died from overdoses.More >>
The trial is over for a Raleigh County doctor accused of over-prescribing narcotics to patients, including two people who died from overdoses.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder in the second degree.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder in the second degree.More >>