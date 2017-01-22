Southern Hearts gives back to local organizations in Welch - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Southern Hearts gives back to local organizations in Welch

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
WELCH, WV (WVVA) -

A new non-profit is giving back in a major way to McDowell County.

Saturday, the Southern Hearts organization presented a check at the fire department in Welch, to several organizations in the county including Carlotta Young's "keystone playground project."

"A lot of people talk about doing things,” said Young.

“Stop talking and do it because if we don't do and do something for McDowell County ain't nobody else will so I'm very appreciative for Angela and Melissa."

Young and a team of volunteers are currently renovating the playground.

She says the donation will go along way for the children in McDowell.

The non-profit was founded by Angela Workman and Melissa Clark.

"It makes it very special that these two young ladies are willing to get out and help and make other people's dreams come true,” said Debra Tilley also with the project.

In addition to Carlotta's Keystone Playground Project, the non-profit presented a check to the Little Vine Church and the Welch Fire Department.

