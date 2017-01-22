Local practitioners encourage residents in the Virginias to get flu shot

We are in the midst of flu season and according to the Virginia Board of Health medical practitioners are seeing a influx of patients in the state.

""It not only protects you, it protects your families members, the elderly, and young children in out communities," said Kristin Youther with MedExpress.

The Virginia Board of Health is reporting just over two percent of Southwest Virginia emergency visits have been for influenza.

Experts say it's better to be proactive than reactive.

"We're all susceptible to getting the flu, the young children less than age two, the elderly and pregnant women are most susceptible to having the most severe complications pneumonia and even death from the flu," said Youther

According to the doctors and nurses at MedExpress, the flu shot doesn't protect against the flu after you've contracted it and one of the biggest myths about the flu shot is that it gives you the flu.

"The flu shot does not give you the flu, you may get some redness and tenderness at the flu shot site and you may have a little bit of body aches and headaches as your body builds the immunity but it does not give you the flu," said Youther

Practitioners say even after you've battled it you should still get a shot as there are multiple strains of flu during the season