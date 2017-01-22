Local boutique expands operations to Princeton Community Hospital

One local boutique is expanding its reach in Princeton.

Heartstrings boutique just opened its sister location located in the the Princeton Community Hospital.

The store owner, Lauren Crews says she knows what it's like to be in and out of a hospital.

Crews says little trinkets often can make a patient's day and opening an additional location in the hospital felt like a natural fit.

"Well I personally, the community knows I've had a lot of experience being in the hospital myself as a patient,” said Crews.

“My mother works in the medical field. I feel like I have a lot to give in this kind of environment from me personally ."

In addition to selling clothing items, the sister location sells get well cards, toiletries and other gift shop needs.