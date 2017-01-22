ACE Adventure Resort preparing for an eventful 2017

Mild January temperatures have many in the area catching an early case of Spring fever.

The folks at Ace Adventure Resort has several activities to offer those looking to enjoy some outdoor fun this Winter.

And although ACE may be in their "quiet" season, behind the scenes, staff are preparing for an eventful 2017.

“People have really already started to book for the 2017 season which is really exciting,” Kelsey Regan of ACE said. “And then just doing Spring cleaning on all of our cabins getting the bar and grill ready, making sure all of the inflatables are ready to go back into the water park.

Regan handles group sales and marketing for ACE. She says although things are a little slower this time of year, the milder temperatures make it a great time to bike some trails, play paintball or check out the park's zip-lines.

"The gorge right now, you can see so much more of when you're going zip-lining because the leaves aren't on the trees and you get views that you don't get to see normally” Regan said. “So, it's a really good time to take the opportunity to get out there and enjoy the nice weather."

With the National Boy Scout Jamboree coming to the Summit Bechtel reserve in July, and new projects like the Needleseye bouldering park in the works, Regan is excited for what the future holds.

"Any growth for this area is really fantastic, and seeing the bouldering park going in and new trails being built just brings more people to the area and exposes them to the beauty of the new river gorge and that's what we are all about,” Regan said.

Ace adventure resort is also offering 50% off all winter lodging right now, as well as group discounts for zip-lining for four or more.

The resort is already looking ahead at sending its first rafts down the river at the end of March.