Sophia family loses home to fire

A mobile home on Leona Dr. in Sophia goes up in flames Sunday afternoon and leaves a family of four without a place to live.

The home's owner, Christopher Thompson says thankfully no one was there when his home caught fire at around 2:30 this afternoon.

Firefighters were on the scene just minutes after being dispatched, but the structure was already fully engulfed when they arrived.

"There were four cats in there, I don't know if they made it out or not,” Thompson said. “I just hope they do because it's all I can think about right now. All my possessions are gone. I've got two kids, all their clothes, their toys they just got for Christmas, everything is gone."

According to firefighters, the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but suggest the use of propane and radiant heating is the likely cause of the blaze.

Sophia Area, Coal City and Mabscott Volunteer Fire Departments were on the scene, as well as deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.