UPDATE: Bluefield Police apprehend armed robbery suspect

Police in Bluefield, Virginia say an armed robbery suspect has been caught just across the state line.

Gary Lee Keller, 50, was caught around 7:00 p.m. Sunday at a residence in Bluefield, WV. He was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of the Graham Mart. Police say Keller brandished a knife, demanded money from the register, and ran off. No one was hurt.

Police Chief M. Shane Gunter says Keller will face charges of armed robbery and grand larceny when he is extradited back Tazewell County.

Police officers in Bluefield, Virginia are searching for the suspect who robbed the Graham Mart convenience store late Saturday night.

Gary Lee Keller is wanted on charges of of armed robbery and grand larceny.

According to officials with the department, Keller brandished a knife and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk on duty was not injured.

After receiving the money, Keller left the store on foot and headed East.

Once officers arrived on scene they secured premises and the K-9 unit tracked Keller to an area where they believe the suspect was picked up by a vehicle.

Police describe Keller as a 50-year old male, 6'1, 190 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, sleeve tattoos and a distinct tear drop tattoo under his right eye.

He was last seen in a dark brown Carhart jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with white stripes.

Officers say he frequents locations in Bluefield, VA and Bluefield, WV.

The department is asking if you know where Keller is or have any information regarding the incident call the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department at 276-326-2621