Marshall splits with Western Kentucky

In Conference USA, the Marshall men and women took on Western Kentucky on Saturday. The women were on the road against the Hilltoppers and the Herd fell 73-57. The Herd are now 11-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference. The men were able snap a two-game losing streak with a 94-80 win over the Hilltoppers to improve to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in Conference USA. The women are at UTSA on Thursday, while the men host UTSA on Thursday night.

