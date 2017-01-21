Bluefield College swept by Reinhardt

In the NAIA ranks the Bluefield College men and women were on the road Saturday taking on Reinhardt University. The women fell to the Eagles 62-55. It is their second straight loss, moving the Rams to 11-10 overall. The men played in the second contest and the men also come up on the short side losing 80-63. This was also their second straight defeat and the Rams now sit at 10-13 overall and 7-6 in conference play. The two teams continue on the road Wednesday at Bryan College.