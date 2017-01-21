Bluefield College swept by Reinhardt - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College swept by Reinhardt

Posted:

In the NAIA ranks the Bluefield College men and women were on the road Saturday taking on Reinhardt University. The women fell to the Eagles 62-55. It is  their second straight loss, moving the Rams to 11-10 overall. The men played in the second contest and the men also come up on the short side losing 80-63. This was also their second straight defeat and the Rams now sit at 10-13 overall and 7-6 in conference play. The two teams continue on the road Wednesday at Bryan College. 

