Mountaineers drop second straight on the road

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell in a heartbreak earlier in the week to Big 12 rival Oklahoma earlier in the week and came into Saturday's contest against Kansas State trying to avoid a second straight loss. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers were unable to post the win and fell to the Wildcats 79-75. 

In the loss, the Mountaineers committed 23 turnovers and shot 42 percent.

Tarik Phillip had 20 points off the bench to lead the Mountaineers. 

The Mountaineers are now 15-4 and 4-3 in the Big 12. Up next, the Mountaineers host Kansas on Tuesday. 

