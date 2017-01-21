High School Basketball 01/21 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball 01/21

Posted:

High School Basketball Scoreboard 01/21:

Boys:

Beckley 66- Hurricane 56 (OT)

Greenbrier East 72- George Washington 56

Independence 62- Mount View 59

Union 73- Meadow Bridge 54

Richlands 79- Grundy 54

Girls:

Greenbrier East 79- George Washington 25

Independence 52- Greater Beckley 46

Westside 56- River View 33

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.