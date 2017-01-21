Non-profit helps local church feed McDowell residents

A little church with a big heart received a generous gift Saturday afternoon from Southern Hearts.

“Our goal is to feed as many people as we can who really need a meal and we've accomplished that so far,” said Little Vine Church cook, Gerald McBride.

“We're really happy about it and thanks to these folks we can do a better job than what we have been.”

Angela Workman, co-founder of Southern Hearts, said originally they wanted to donate to the local food bank, but the food bank said they currently had more than enough funds so the organization looked at other options and discovered the efforts of the Little Vine Church.

“We felt that was very good cause that they're doing and we wanted to help out,” said Workman

Every Saturday the women and men who serve up breakfast to residents waiting to pick up donations from the local food bank.

The church's effort to give a warm meal has grown so much that they've outgrown their little kitchen and are trying to retrofit the building next door to feed more people.

The new non-profit says it makes them feel be a part of the positive change McDowell county.

“A lot of people want to complain about it but no one steps up to make a change and if you want to make something happen you have to get up and do it yourself so we've kind of taken the incentive to make a change, said Southern Hearts co-founder, Melissa Clark