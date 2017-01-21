Deadline quickly approaching to apply for government healthcare marketplace coverage

The January 31st deadline is quickly approaching for those needing to enroll in the government healthcare marketplace for 2017.

And with a new administration in Washington, many are wondering what changes could be in store for the Affordable Care Act.

Health insurance navigators were on hand at the Beckley ARH Hospital, Saturday to answer questions and help enroll people into the marketplace under the ACA, better known as Obamacare.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there and a lot of people are worried about scams and the best options for them and their families, so this is a great opportunity to sit down with somebody one and one, somebody local from West Virginia, and get all of their questions answered,' said Jeremy Smith, a health insurance navigator with WV Navicare.

Another source of confusion over the healthcare law stems from the actions of President Donald Trump's new administration.

One of the president's first actions after taking the oath of office, Friday, was signing an executive order, aimed at fulfilling one his campaign promises to roll back Obamacare.

"The Affordable Care Act is a really big law and we don't anticipate people getting kicked off of their coverage in the middle of the year,” Smith said. “It's gonna take a long time to make a lot of the changes necessary, so we really don't anticipate major changes coming until 2018."

And while the president's executive order doesn't actually repeal the law just yet, Smith says those needing coverage as well as those looking to avoid the tax penalty for not having coverage, should go ahead and utilize the system that's in place.

"We really don't know what the future holds so go ahead and take advantage of the options now, and as changes come, we will definitely let people know what those changes are,” Smith said.

If you missed today's free outreach event, WV Navicare will be at the Summersville Public Library, Monday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

And if you can't make it in person, you can always get help online by visiting their website www.wvnavicare.com or calling them at 1-844-WVCARES.