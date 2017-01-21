YMCA of Southern West Virginia looking for lifeguards

If you've ever wanted to become a lifeguard, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia has an opportunity for you.

The YMCA on Prince St. in uptown Beckley has enough lifeguards on staff to meet the demand, but says a little extra help would be appreciated.

Candidates must meet certain requirements to be eligible, such as passing a few written tests as well as being able to tread water for two minutes and you must be at least 15 years old.

Lifeguard Mckenna Cook says the job of being a lifeguard is not only important, but it's also fulfilling.

“If you love swimming you would absolutely love it, because you get to meet so many people and then you see regular people on an everyday basis,” Cook said. “And it is really good when you actually have a chance to save somebody, because then you feel fulfilled, and you're like, 'I saved a life today.'"

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a lifeguard, you are asked to contact Ashley peters, the YMCA's lead swim instructor at 304-252-0715, ext. 313.