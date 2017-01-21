Virginia seeking nominations for monument to honor women - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia seeking nominations for monument to honor women

Posted:
By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
(WVVA) -

The Virginia Women's Monument Commission is seeking input for a new monument being built to honor notable women.

Voices from the Garden, will be the first monument of its kind in the nation recognizing the full range of women's achievements.

Voices is designed as an oval shaped garden, showing twelve bronze statues of significant women from the state, representing four centuries of Virginia history.

The commission is seeking nominations, from across the Commonwealth, of women who deserve to have their names inscribed on the wall of honor.

Fundraising for the $3.7 million needed to create the monument is ongoing.

To learn more about the monument or to submit a nomination, you can visit www.virginiacapitol.gov.

