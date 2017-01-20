High School Basketball 01/20 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball 01/20

Posted:

High School Basketball 01/20:

Boys:

Beckley 58- Greenbrier East 49

Fayetteville 63- James Monroe 48

Wyoming East 69- Pikeview 56 (OT)

Princeton 50- Hampshire 47

Greater Beckley 73- Liberty-Raleigh 43

Midland Trail 70- Sherman 53

Mount View 77- Summers County 54

Graham 69- Grayson Co. 52

Girls:

Summers Co. 92- Tygarts Valley 51

Meadow Bridge 50- Hundred 24

Princeton 50- Hampshire 42

Fayetteville 74- Greater Beckley 31

Montcalm 47- Greenbrier West 43

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.