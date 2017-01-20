Tazewell Chamber holds annual membership banquet - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell Chamber holds annual membership banquet

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The Tazewell Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual membership banquet at the Moose Lodge in Tazewell.

The Chamber is comprised of the business community and this banquet is a chance for the members to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year and to look forward to all the plans for new projects.

The chamber also passed out awards as well as elected new officers.

According to Chamber Executive Director Pam Meade... they are hoping the coming year will be bigger and better than ever.

The guest speaker was Nancy Rodrigues... Secretary of Administration for Governor McAuliffe.  She spoke about business and growth.

