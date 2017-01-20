Tazewell Chamber holds annual membership banquet

Remembering the six-million Jewish lives lost and those who survived was the focus as Temple Bethel held its annual “Yom Hashoah” event on Sunday.More >>
Remembering the six-million Jewish lives lost and those who survived was the focus as Temple Bethel held its annual “Yom Hashoah” event on Sunday.More >>
Flash Flood and Flood Watches remain in effect for parts of our area. More rain is expected across southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia. Rain will be heavy at times, especially with any thunderstorms that develop.More >>
Flash Flood and Flood Watches remain in effect for parts of our area. More rain is expected across southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia. Rain will be heavy at times, especially with any thunderstorms that develop.More >>
Saturday was Record Store Day across the country, but for many independent record stores, the event lasts all weekend. This weekend, some record labels released or re-released albums that aren't available at national chains.More >>
Saturday was Record Store Day across the country, but for many independent record stores, the event lasts all weekend. This weekend, some record labels released or re-released albums that aren't available at national chains.More >>
A local robotics team has qualified for next week's World Championship.More >>
A local robotics team has qualified for next week's World Championship.More >>
Bluefield Parks and Recreation, along with Bluefield State College, hosted the first ever Spring Fest today. Though initially scheduled in the City Park, inclement weather forced the activities indoors.More >>
Bluefield Parks and Recreation, along with Bluefield State College, hosted the first ever Spring Fest today. Though initially scheduled in the City Park, inclement weather forced the activities indoors.More >>