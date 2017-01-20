Jury reaches decision in Troy Justice trial

The mood was somber for several families as Judge Booker T. Stephens announced the verdict in the Troy Justice case.

The jury found Justice not guilty of murder of Clinton Mullens and Brandon Church, not guilty of felony conspiracy to commit murder, guilty of accessory after the fact and guilty of third degree arson. GUILTY Of accessory after the fact.

It all stems from the October 2014 incident where Donald Bailey, friend of Justice, was allegedly partying with the victims.

Words were exchanged leading to Bailey shooting and killing Church and Mullins. Justice was on trial for his part in the crime. He and Bailey poured gasoline on the bodies attempting to destroy evidence.

Defense attorney, Dennie Morgan, says in the eyes of the law, lady justice went by the the book.

“Every bit of evidence established that Donald Bailey did the shooting. Every bit of evidence established that it was that shooting that killed Clinton and Brandon.

Family members and the prosecutor opted not to go on camera, but Morgan says the entire case is unfortunate and that none of the families involved come out unscathed.

“My client and I hate what happened to these two individuals, It was a tough case to defend and try and we send our thoughts to the family.”