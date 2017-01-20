Greenbrier County Humane Society event leads to animal adoptions - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier County Humane Society event leads to animal adoptions

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greenbrier County Humane Society teamed up with Greenbrier Chevrolet to hold their "A New Leash on Life" event where all available dogs and cats had their adoption fees sponsored.

Seven cats and kittens were adopted and one dog is hopeful with a meet and greet scheduled. For all the animals that were not adopted, they still have sponsorship available.

"We're so fortunate enough to have been able to partner with Greenbrier Chevrolet to sponsor all these adoption fees. The adoption fees for all the animals that weren't adopted today that were here, will still be sponsored by Greenbrier Chevrolet," said Amy Powers, Greenbrier County Humane Society Animal Finder. 

The humane society plans on partnering with local businesses in the future.

