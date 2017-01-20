Large donations look to help the recovery of Greenbrier County

It's been nearly seven months since floods devastated parts of West Virginia and in Greenbrier County, residents say the tragedy has brought them closer together.

"Today's event is a celebration to just share with all the families that we've been able to help and to also show the collaboration with all the other organizations that we've been working with," said Habibi Mamone, President of Neighbors Loving Neighbors.

"An event like this brings other flood victims together. You can share your stories and it's comfort for each other," added flood victim, Darryl Honaker.

"I've been living in Greenbrier County my whole life. We've always had that sense of community where everybody is your family and it's nice to see everybody that's helped and people can see the ones that they've helped out," expressed another flood victim, McKenzie Moya.

With help from the various organizations, flood victims have hope.

"Neighbors Helping Neighbors are building my mother a new home. They got it under roof and they're putting the shingles on it today. It's coming along," Honaker said.

After a generous donation of $200,000 from West Virginia native Brad Paisley to Neighbors Loving Neighbors, they in turn donated $500,000 to both Mennonite Disaster Service and Appalachia Service Project to keep the future bright in Greenbrier County.

"It really didn't become a reality until I was up there on the stage and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. A half-million dollars.' The neat thing about that is with other funding and other things we put, we can probably build 20 houses with this money and that's just really exciting to me," said President and CEO of Appalachia Service Project, Walter Crouch.

