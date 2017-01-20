East River Volunteer Firefighter passed - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

East River Volunteer Firefighter passed

Posted:
By Frances Peyton, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

An East River Volunteer Firefighter has passed due to natural causes.

He is Chief Nelson Short's brother, Charles Short. He passed at 67 years of age and had spent 47 years volunteering to save lives endangered by fire.

The motorcade starts at exit 9, the intersection between 460 and I-77 in Princeton, West Virginia.

The motorcade is a long time tradition unique to the East River Valley Fire Department, which has been in place since the station opened in the 1960's.

In the ceremony, the firefighter makes one last trip to the fire station before going to the funeral home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.