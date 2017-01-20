Custodians push back on Raleigh County school cuts

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) Their work often goes unnoticed. For many custodians in Raleigh County schools, their day begins when the school day ends.

"There's a lot that goes on in a school. I know at the high school level, we have an event darn near four days a week," said Jarvis Williams, a custodian at Liberty High School.

For Williams, that work is on top of maintaining 59 acres of land at the school, including a section inside. But now, some custodians at the elementary school level may lose their job after a nearly nine million dollar loss in county, state, and federal funding.

Raleigh County's board office is proposing the elimination of 94 positions, including nearly seven custodians to offset the loss.



"The custodians are a big part of the school system. If it wasn't for the custodians, it'd be just filthy," said James Webb, a retired custodian who worked at Marsh Fork Elementary School for 19 years.

As leaders make tough decisions on cuts, Webb and Williams argue sometimes it is the work you don't see that matters the most.



"The MRSA scares that have come up in recent years...cleanliness should come above everything else," added Williams.



That is why custodians are asking those at the top to see if they, too, can do more with less.



"I think I speak for all of us when I say there should be less time, money, and energy spent on all this administrative stuff and some of it should trickle down to the schools."



Specifically, the Raleigh County Service Personnel Association is asking the board to take a closer look at pay raises approved by the BOE in 2014.



According to records with the West Virginia Dept. of Education, the Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools made $144,020 in 2016, and the paychecks of deputy/ assistant superintendents averaged around $108,000. The elimination of one assistant superintendent is also under consideration as part of the cuts.