Mother files federal lawsuit over bible classes in Mercer County Schools

A kindergartner's mother is suing her public school system in West Virginia, asking that it discontinue a 75-year practice of putting kids in bible classes that violate the U.S. and state constitutions.

The woman, identified as "Jane Doe" in the federal lawsuit backed by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, says her child will be forced either to take these weekly classes at her Mercer County elementary school or face ostracism as one of the few children who don't.

Teresa Russell, a county schools official, told reporters that the bible courses are voluntary, financed by a nonprofit group and that the system's 19 elementary and middle schools provide alternative courses at the same time.