Courthouse Square open to business offices, restaurant, and retail space

A rather large project in Princeton, West Virginia is so far on track to open a few stores by the end of this month.

Courthouse Square, across from the Sheetz off of Courthouse Rd. has its workers working hard to make its deadline.

They are currently accepting applications for tenants and with this building growing larger and larger, it is giving the citizens of Princeton and Mercer County some new hope.

Robert Farley, President and CEO of the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce says, "This building is going to be an office space for lawyers, doctors, retail outlets. They are looking for a small type of restaurant to go in. They are in a good place for a lot of traffic so I personally feel that it's going to do good."

In addition to Courthouse Square opening, Courthouse Road and Stafford Drive appears to be thriving.

Businesses are re-opening, like the Sonic and a few are rebuilding like the McDonalds and Hardees.

If you are interested in becoming a tenant at Courthouse Square, you can call 304-425-6400.