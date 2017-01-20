Influenza, West Virginia vs. Virginia

We are in the middle of flu season and what professionals suggest is to get the flu shot to best protect yourself from the influenza virus.

The most common flu symptoms include common cold symptoms, achy muscles, feeling feverish, coughing and sneezing.

It is not too late to get your flu shot to best protect yourself, if you haven't done so yet.

If you do have the flu, please stay home to prevent others from contracting the virus.

Professionals also say if you currently have the flu once you recover you are still susceptible to the virus, so it is not a bad idea to get a flu shot, even if levels in West Virginia are currently low.

Nurse practitioner for MedExpress in Princeton, Kristin Youther says, "The CDC looks at the state as a whole and they might see higher levels in the D.C. suburbs and those areas where as Southwest Virginia has a low amount at this time and West Virginia has a low amount as well at this time."

Although amounts are low in our area of Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia, still keep in mind we are all susceptible to the influenza virus.

Those that are most susceptible to the flu are children under the age of 2, pregnant women and the elderly.

Be cautious in the middle of flu season and remember to wash your hands.