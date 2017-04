January 2017: More than 40 indicted in Tazewell County

A total of 45 people have been indicted by the latest Grand Jury in Tazewell County.

Charges include assault, child endangerment, cruelty to children, driving intoxicated, drug offenses, grand larceny, malicious wounding, robbery, and sexual abuse of a child.

Below is the full list of indictments:

TAZEWELL COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

GRAND JURY

JANUARY 17, 2017

Defendant : Alvey, Alton Emery

Age: 35

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule IV Drug

Defendant : Armstrong, Donald Monroe

Age: 38

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Blankenship, Samantha Dawn

Age: 25

Beckley, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Obtain Money/Property by False Pretense

Defendant : Boyd, Tracy Leegay

Age: 47

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Obtain Money/Property by False Pretense

2 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

3 Obtain Money/Property by False Pretense

4 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

5 Obtain Money/Property by False Pretense

6 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

7 Obtain Money/Property by False Pretense

8 Use Identifying Information to Defraud

Defendant : Brett, Madison Nicole

Age: 29

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Casey, Douglas Allen

Age: 47

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Driving while a Habitual Offender (subsequent offense)

2 Fail to Stop for Police Attempt to Escape or Elude

3 Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle (Non Owner)

4 Operate a Motor Vehicle without Registration or Title or Plates

5 Expired Registration

Defendant : Cook, Donald Ray

Age: 34

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Other Weapon, Ammunition or

Explosive by Convicted Felon

Defendant : Dempsey, Christopher Paul

Age: 27

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Dunn, Shawna LeAnn

Age: 25

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Edwards, Jerry Ray

Age: 33

Vansant, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Green, Brandon Edward

Age: 35

Oakvale, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment > $200

4 Concealment > $200

5 Concealment > $200

6 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Griffith, Brittany Elizabeth

Age: 23

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule III Drug

Defendant : Hankins, Elaine Ruth

Age: 28

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

2 Driving While Intoxicated

3 Marijuana Possession 1st Offense

Defendant : Harrison, Angela Michelle

Age: 45

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Hess, James Richard

Age: 41

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Cruelty/Injury to Children

Defendant : Hess, Linda Ann

Age: 40

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Wounding Malicious Aggravated

2 Violation of Protective Order

Defendant : Johnson, Steven Lee

Age: 53

Pounding Mill, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Justus, Larry Billy Joe

Age: 33

Grundy, VA

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

Defendant : Knuckles, Nicole Ann

Age: 31

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment > $200

4 Concealment > $200

5 Concealment > $200

6 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Lambert, Jennifer Dawn

Age: 27

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Lowe, Felicia Ann

Age: 34

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

2 Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

3 Concealment (Misdemeanor)

4 Public Intoxication/Profane Language

5 Obstructing Justice w/o Threats of Force

6 Possess Schedule IV Drug

7 Possess Schedule IV Drug

8 Possess Schedule V Drug

Defendant : Marrs, Jeremy Jason

Age: 22

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

2 Possess Schedule III Drug

3 Trespass (misdemeanor)

4 Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : McAllister, Robert Chandler

Age: 35

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Sexual Penetration with Object Victim Under Age 13

Defendant : Miller, Tommie Luis

Age: 25

Oakvale, WV

Charges : 1 Distribution of Schedule I or II Drugs/3rd or subsequent offense

Defendant : Mitchem, Virgil Mitchell

Age: 42

Newhall, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Robbery of a Residence

3 Larceny of a Firearm

4 Assault and Battery

Defendant : Moore, Daniel Wayne

Age: 34

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

2 Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Mutter, Shona Lasha

Age: 26

Bland, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

2 Concealment 3rd offense

3 Hit & Run Personal Injury

4 Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)

5 Concealment 3rd offense

6 Concealment 3rd offense

7 Concealment 3rd offense

8 Concealment 3rd offense

9 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Newberry, Cynthia Kay

Age: 44

Haysi, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Nunley, Jennifer Nicole

Age: 39

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Firearm Falsify Consent Form

Defendant : Orell, Patricia Ann Reed

Age: 46

Anawalt, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Osborne, Nathan Trey

Age: 24

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Grand Larceny

2 Larceny with Intent to Sell or Distribute Stolen Property

3 Petit Larceny (3rd or subsequent offense)

4 Statutory Burglary of Building w/i Larceny

5 Grand Larceny

Defendant : Peery, Katie Michelle

Age: 25

Montcalm, WV

Charges : 1 Child Endangerment

2 Driving While Intoxicated

Defendant : Perry, Misty Dawn

Age: 37

Vansant, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Pokorney, Mark Christopher

Age: 48

Bluefield, VA

Charges : 1 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member Third Offense

2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member Third Offense

3 Violation of Protective Order

Defendant : Powell, Carla Yvonne

Age: 36

Newhall, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Robbery of a Residence

3 Larceny of a Firearm

4 Possession of a Firearm by a Non Violent Convicted Felon >10 years

5 Assault and Battery

Defendant : Riley, John Auther

Age: 60

North Tazewell, VA

Charges : 1 Possession of Two or More Substances to Manufacture Methamphetamine

2 Manufacturing of Methamphetamine

3 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

4 Distribution or Manufacturing of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

(Sale for Profit)

Defendant : Scalf, Regina Ann

Age: 52

Richlands, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200

Defendant : Schools, Brandon Michael

Age: 31

Pounding Mill, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3 Possess Schedule IV Drug

Defendant : Smith, Paula Ann

Age: 40

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Smith, Preston Eugene

Age: 48

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

Defendant : Sparks, Charles Allen

Age: 40

Rock, WV

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Stacy, Rebecca Lynn

Age: 36

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

2 Concealment 3rd offense

3 Trespass (misdemeanor)

Defendant : Stanley, Kelly Rae

Age: 47

Princeton, WV

Charges : 1 Conspiracy

2 Concealment > $200

3 Concealment (Misdemeanor)

Defendant : Tiller, Shawna Nadine

Age: 34

Bluefield, WV

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

4 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

5 Possess Schedule IV Drug

6 Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Defendant : Trusty, Freddy Joe

Age: 28

Cedar Bluff, VA

Charges : 1 Firearm Falsify Consent Form

Defendant : Vance, Aperia Hope

Age: 40

Bradshaw, WV

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Distribute and/or Possess Marijuana w/int to Sell/Distribute > 1/2 oz but < 5 lbs

3 Possess Schedule III Drug

4 Possess Schedule IV Drug

Defendant : Vandyke, Jeffery Scott

Age: 43

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2 Possess Schedule III Drug

3 Possess Schedule IV Drug

Defendant : Ward, Cynthia Belle

Age: 38

Raven, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment 3rd offense

Defendant : Watkins, Michael Landon

Age: 41

Rowe, VA

Charges : 1 Eluding Police Endangerment

2 Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)

3 Driving While Intoxicated

Defendant : Yates, Melissa Renee

Age: 44

Abingdon, VA

Charges : 1 Concealment > $200