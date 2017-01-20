Bluefield man charged with murder of 16-year-old

A Bluefield, Virginia man is charged with the murder 16-year-old in a game of Russian Roulette.

Calvin Dawayne Powers, 28, of Crescent View Apartments on Neel Street, is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, child endangerment, brandishing a firearm, and removing/ altering a serial number on a firearm.

Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Michael Dennis made the announcement on Friday.

Dennis says Powers approached Tyler Jordan Buchanan, 16, of Bluefield, Virginia on January 5 and "asked him to play a game of Russian Roulette." Tyler didn't want to play. Powers then unloaded a revolver and put "one round back in and spun the cylinder." Investigators say Powers put the gun to his head pulled the trigger. The gun did not go off. Powers then put the gun to side of Tyler's head and pulled the trigger. Tyler was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died the following day.

Dennis say there was a toddler in the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Powers is currently being held without bail in the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell.