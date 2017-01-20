SLIDESHOW: Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Inauguration Day in Washington D.C.

Posted:

Here you will find photos captured during the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr. Trump is the 45th President of the United States. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.