Woman accused of starting McDowell County house fire

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A woman is accused burning down a house during an argument in the Maybeury area of McDowell County.

According the the West Virginia State Police in Welch, Reba Grahovac, 25, of Anawalt started a fire on the floor of the home and ran into an "nearby hollow."

The home was destroyed in the fire. It took troopers two hours to find Grahovac. 

"Troopers located Ms. Grahovac on an old mine bench. Ms. Grahovac attempted to evade Troopers however, she was apprehended after a short foot pursuit," says Trooper First Class B.D. Gillespie.

Grahovac is charged with fist degree arson and fleeing from police. She was arraigned in front of Magistrate James Richard Vandyke and is currently being held in the McDowell County Holding Facility on $21,000 bond.

