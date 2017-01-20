Pedestrian killed in Washington County crash

Troopers say a man died after being hit by a vehicle in Washington County.

The crash occurred on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling north on Highway 11. Police say the driver immediately stopped.

The pedestrian, Brian McTarnahan, 42, of Abingdon, VA died at Bristol Regional Medical Center the following day.

No one else was injured and no charges will be filed.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash.