Fire destroys a two-story home in Hinton

Members of the Hinton Volunteer Fire Dept. were called to an address on Temple Street shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a report of a house fire.

Engineer Josh Dawson told WVVA News that by the time firefighters got on scene, the flames had already spread to the second floor and that it's likely the home is a total loss.

He said that, all told, about 19 volunteer firefighters helped battle the blaze.

Dawson said it appears the fire originated in a front room, although they won't know a cause until the state fire marshal's office can investigate.

A team from Charleston will arrive sometime during the day Friday.

By coincidence, a man in Amarillo, Texas, saw photos of the fire online and immediately knew it was a home that once belonged to his family.

James Adkins told WVVA News that his grandparents, Estal and Shirley Cox, bought the house sometime in the 1950s.

Adkins said his grandfather died in the home in 1997.

And his grandmother died there in 1998.

After a family member ran into financial trouble, Adkins says the house was sold to a Hinton doctor, who used the place as a rental.

It's not known if any tenants were in the house when the fire broke out.