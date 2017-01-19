High School Basketball 1/19 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball 1/19

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/19

Boys 

Bland Co 64 Narrows 56

Shady Spring 54 Bluefield 49

Richlands 83 Twin Valley 49

Independence 83 Liberty Raleigh 47

Girls

Greenbrier West 54 Liberty Raleigh 18

Summers Co 76 Pikeview 50

Princeton 64 Shady Spring 23

Westside 76 Man 24

Bluefield 61 James Monroe 28

Richlands 53 Twin Valley 32

Wyoming East 51 River View 28

Midland Trail 50 Richwood 43

