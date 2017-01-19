UVA Wise sweeps Concord Basketball - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UVA Wise sweeps Concord Basketball

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams were swept by UVA Wise at the Carter Center on Thursday night.

The women fell 97-91.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Alexis Lowery who had 24 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 2-13 overall and 1-10 in the Mountain East

The men fell 98-70.  The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller and Michael Sanchez who each had 14 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 5-12 overall and 1-10 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the two will travel to West Virginia State on Saturday.  The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

