Rainelle library back to normal hours

It has been a long process for the Rainelle Public Library to reopen fully since the June flood, but now they are opening back up to their normal operating hours.

Their hours are Monday and Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday through Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM. Through such a tragedy, the library saw generosity from everyone.

"We have been overwhelmed by how much support we've had from the public and different government things, library commission, and other libraries. We're still adding books. There's still a lot of things in the background we have to do, but we're so excited to be open for the public now," Rainelle Public Library Director, Debbie Goddard said.

Rainelle Library also says they are overwhelmed with book donations, so they ask that no one brings anymore books to donate.

