Lewisburg improving safety around school

Without flashing lights to indicate school zones, drivers often speed through, but the City of Lewisburg hopes to address the problem by improving safety around one of its schools.

"We wanted to put up some school zone flashing lights to notify the motoring public that during certain hours it's a 15 mph zone," said Lewisburg Chief of Police, Tim Stover.

This area of Route 60 hasn't always been a school zone.

"We opened up the facilities in 2012, the fall of 2012, and not having a school in that area previously, it was an area where people were not used to having a school where they had to be cognizant of the speed. So, having the flashing lights makes everyone more aware that there is a school that they do need to drive cautiously as they're coming through," said Principal of Lewisburg Elementary School, Leann Piercy-McMillion

And the signs come down to one thing, "our number one mission is to make sure that our kids are safe, not just while they're in school, but while they're traveling to and from school and so it's been a huge asset for us," McMillion said.

"I think it's everything. They're there to go to school. They shouldn't have to be worried about a speeding car or whatever. It's very important and it's a high priority for us," added Chief Stover.

Student safety is a top priority for schools and these signs hope to help with that, but it took the efforts of community members to get it done.

"Started with Chief Tim Stover, the Lewisburg City Police Chief, that was talking to us about what we needed to do to help our kids. Then it branched into the Department of Highways, working with them. Then, of course, the support that we had at the county Board of Education office to ensure that this actually happened. So, it was definitely a community effort," said McMillion.