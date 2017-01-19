Princeton Rescue Squad receives generous donations

The wheels have been set in motion to make Princeton Rescue Squad's new "Education Conference Community Center" a reality. For the last three years, plans and prayers have gone into creating something that will be a benefit to all of Mercer County.

A pre-groundbreaking ceremony was held this afternoon at the site on Maple Street located just behind the Princeton Rescue Squad building where the new facility is to be built. The rescue squad received generous donations from The Preservati Family Charitable Trust Foundation, and the Hugh I. Shott Junior Foundation, both whom were described as the "first responders" that jumped on board to help the project reach it's $3 million dollar goal. At this point, funds are only at the half-way mark, and the rescue squad is reaching out to the community for additional donations.

Stacy Hicks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad says they've reached out to other foundations for funding, and hope others in the community who share their dream will step up to help them complete the project.

Groundbreaking is planned for this spring, and construction is expected to be complete within 18 to 24 months. Information about the new "Education Conference Community Center", and how you can help can be found at www.princetonrescue.com.