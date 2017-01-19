Mercer County man enters plea to murder of estranged wife

A Bluefield man accused of killing his estranged wife enters a plea today, more than two years ago since the double shooting left a second victim confined to a wheelchair.

Michael Neel, the man accused of killing his estranged wife, Kayla Neel and accused of injuring another man, Dakota Walls, plead guilty.

Today in the circuit court Neel gave up his right to retrial and plead guilty on first-degree murder of the shooting of Kayla Neel, exposing himself to a life's sentence.

He also plead guilty for the account regarding the attempted murder of Dakota Walls, also exposing himself to a 3 to 15 year sentence.

George Sitler, Mercer County's Prosecuting Attorney says, “We feel that this is a just resolution and it provides some closure to the families. Spares them the trauma of a retrial. The survivors of Kayla Neel and Dakota Walls have all approved this agreement.”

Michael Neel's final hearing, his sentencing hearing has been set for March 13th at 10:00 AM.

For those who are interested in helping the families, fundraisers will be coming shortly, but in the meantime you can help support Dakota Walls in his recovery at his go fund me page,

https://www.gofundme.com/DakotaWallsFund

If you are an individual who is suffering from domestic violence you can call 304-320-2547.

The safe house number is 304-436-8114.