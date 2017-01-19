Gov. Justice, McDowell County residents "Unite for Public Education"

Community leaders and school students had a special brainstorming session Thursday in Welch.

Officials, teachers, parents and students were in a different kind of McDowell County classroom Thursday to '"Unite for Public Education," a nationwide event that highlights the importance of public education in communities.

"It really is time to look at the schools, the teachers, the students within and talk to them about what really makes a difference in a child's life," says Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers-WV.

The special guest of the day was newly-inaugurated Governor Jim Justice. He outlined several improvements needed in the public school system in West Virginia...improvements he says he will fight for.

"Really and truly our teachers are underpaid, and we're over-tested, and we market ourselves all wrong from the standpoint of the bell curve and an 'A through F' on schools and stuff," says Gov. Justice.

McDowell County students say getting and keeping teachers in the classroom should be top of the agenda. They say it's hard to grow and learn and feel confident without a steady teacher to count on.

"We have many substitute teachers that are filling positions for permanent spots, and you need that continuity everyday in the classroom," says Michael Dority, a senior at River View High School.

The American Federation of Teachers hosted the event.

Gov. Justice says his plan to improve and reform the public education system here in West Virginia is in the works. He says he plans to release that soon.